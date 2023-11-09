BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Nov. 9, 2023)—–The Southeastern Conference on Thursday announced the two permanent opponents for each school in the future SEC baseball scheduling format. The format will take effect beginning with the 2025 season, the first season in which the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas will participate in SEC competition.

As previously announced, beginning in 2025 SEC baseball teams will play a three-game series against two permanent opponents and eight rotating opponents for a total of 30 conference games. Standings will be kept in a single-division format, eliminating divisional standings.

The permanent SEC baseball opponents were determined based on a number of factors including geography, traditional opponents and strength of schedule. The two permanent opponents for each school are listed below:

SEC Baseball Permanent Opponents (beginning in 2025 season)

LSU: Mississippi State, Texas A&M

Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee

Arkansas: Ole Miss, Missouri

Auburn: Alabama, Georgia

Florida: Georgia, South Carolina

Georgia: Florida, Auburn

Kentucky: South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Ole Miss: Mississippi State, Arkansas

Mississippi State: Ole Miss, LSU

Missouri: Oklahoma, Arkansas

Oklahoma: Missouri, Texas

South Carolina: Kentucky, Florida

Tennessee: Vanderbilt, Alabama

Texas: Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Texas A&M: Texas, LSU

Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky