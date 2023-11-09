LSU's Ingrid Lindblad On Final Fall Watch List For Annika Award
BATON ROUGE – With two wins under her belt in the fall season, LSU grad student Ingrid Lindblad was named Thursday to the Final Fall Watch List for the 2024 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel.
The 21-player list was announced by media partners Golfweek and Golf Channel.
Lindblad has won at the Cougar Classic with a 16-under par score of 197 and then at the Illini Women’s Invitational at 9-under 207 sandwiched around a fifth-place finish in the Mason Rudolph Championship.
She now has 13 career collegiate wins and this season is averaging 68.11 for her nine rounds this season and 70.36 for 126 career rounds. She has been the No. 1 ranked amateur on the World Amateur Golf Rankings for the past 23 weeks.
2023-2024 Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List (listed alphabetically):
Phoebe Brinker, Duke
Christy Chen, Boston
Catie Craig, Western Kentucky
Maisie Filler, Florida
Megha Ganne, Stanford
Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas
Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest
Ingrid Lindblad, LSU
Carolina Lopez Chacarra, Wake Forest
Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State
Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss
Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford
Anna Morgan, Furman
Lauryn Nguyen, Northwestern
Farah O’Keefe, Texas
Catherine Park, Southern Cal
Kiara Romero, Oregon
Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina
Amanda Sambach, Virginia
Molly Smith, Central Florida
Lottie Woad, Florida State
About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:
Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer. Rose Zhang (Stanford) became the 9th ANNIKA Award winner in 2023, and the third consecutive winner from Stanford.
Stifel, one of the nation’s leading wealth management and investment banking firms, serves as the presenting sponsor of both the ANNIKA and Haskins Awards, recognizing annually the most outstanding NCAA Division I female and male college golfers. Stifel also serves as a presenting sponsor for the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships on GOLF Channel.