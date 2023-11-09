LSU's Ingrid Lindblad On Final Fall Watch List For Annika Award

BATON ROUGE – With two wins under her belt in the fall season, LSU grad student Ingrid Lindblad was named Thursday to the Final Fall Watch List for the 2024 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel.

The 21-player list was announced by media partners Golfweek and Golf Channel.

Lindblad has won at the Cougar Classic with a 16-under par score of 197 and then at the Illini Women’s Invitational at 9-under 207 sandwiched around a fifth-place finish in the Mason Rudolph Championship.

She now has 13 career collegiate wins and this season is averaging 68.11 for her nine rounds this season and 70.36 for 126 career rounds. She has been the No. 1 ranked amateur on the World Amateur Golf Rankings for the past 23 weeks.

2023-2024 Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List (listed alphabetically):

Phoebe Brinker, Duke

Christy Chen, Boston

Catie Craig, Western Kentucky

Maisie Filler, Florida

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Carolina Lopez Chacarra, Wake Forest

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford

Anna Morgan, Furman

Lauryn Nguyen, Northwestern

Farah O’Keefe, Texas

Catherine Park, Southern Cal

Kiara Romero, Oregon

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Molly Smith, Central Florida

Lottie Woad, Florida State

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer. Rose Zhang (Stanford) became the 9th ANNIKA Award winner in 2023, and the third consecutive winner from Stanford.

Stifel, one of the nation’s leading wealth management and investment banking firms, serves as the presenting sponsor of both the ANNIKA and Haskins Awards, recognizing annually the most outstanding NCAA Division I female and male college golfers. Stifel also serves as a presenting sponsor for the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships on GOLF Channel.