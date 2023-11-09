LSU Brings Nation's Most Explosive Offense Back to Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE – LSU, behind the play of quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, brings college football’s most explosive offense into Saturday’s game against Florida.

Kickoff between the Tigers (6-3, 4-2 SEC) and the Gators (5-4-, 3-3 SEC) is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

LSU’s knack for the big offensive play has been a key part of the Tigers’ success as the offense has accounted for a nation’s best 75 plays of 20-yards or more. Heisman Trophy candidate Daniels has led the way as he’s been responsible for 65 of those plays, including nine last week vs. Alabama and 10 against Ole Miss.

Daniels has 12 rushes for at least 20 yards and he’s completed 53 passes of at least 20 yards. Daniels continues to lead the nation in total offense (386.2) and pass efficiency, and he’s No. 2 nationally in passing TDs (27), TDs accounted for (33) and rushing yards by a quarterback (684).

Nabers, who last week joined Josh Reed as the only receivers in LSU history with multiple 1,000-yard seasons, leads the nation in yards with 1,152 on 66 receptions. His 10 TDs rank No. 2 in the country behind teammate Thomas, who has 11 through nine games.

Nabers has contributed 27 plays of at least 20 yards, while Thomas has 12 to his credit.

As a duo, Nabers and Thomas have combined for 111 receptions for 1,920 yards and 21 TDs making them the most productive wide receiver tandem in college football in terms of yards and TDs. Nabers and Thomas have also combined to produce 10 100-yard games.

As a unit, LSU’s offense has topped the 500-yard mark seven times this year and leads the nation in total offense with 544.6 yards a game. LSU’s streak of seven consecutive games with 500 yards of offense is the longest in school history.

The Tigers also the best in the country at third-down conversion rate at 57 percent (56-of-99) and they rank No. 3 in scoring with 45.2 points a game. LSU has reached the 40-point mark six times, including 49 points in back-to-back games against Ole Miss and Missouri and 48 in the win over Auburn.

LSU is the only school in the country to rank among the Top 10 nationally in both rushing (No. 8 at 212.2) and passing (No. 3 at 332.3) yards per game.

The following is a look at how LSU ranks in some of key statistical categories in both the SEC and FBS: