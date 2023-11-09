Connor Gaunt Named to the Final Haskins Award Watch List

BATON ROUGE – Graduate golfer Connor Gaunt was named to the Final Fall Fred Haskins Award Watch List, the Haskins Foundation announced on Thursday.

“Connor has earned the opportunity to be on this list and I am so proud of him.” said interim head coach Andrew Nelson. “Connor is a talented young man and he has dealt with the ups and downs that come with playing golf at a high level. He has learned and grown in his own game. To manage expectations and manage himself so that he can turn in the best score possible on that day.”

The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is given to the top male collegiate golfer as voted on by college golfers, coaches, and members of the golf media. The award has been monikered “The Heisman of Golf” by the media.

Gaunt has a career stroke average of 72.92 since transferring to the program for the 2020-21 season. The Arkansas native currently holds a 69.67 stroke average this season. Gaunt has four top five finishes through five events in the Fall season.

“I am watching him grow into a leader and a really good player. He has earned the right to be one of the best players in the country. I’m excited for Connor and the opportunity he has this Spring. I’m proud of him for all that he accomplishes.” added Nelson.

Gaunt fired a career low round of 8-under 64 in round one of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup in October. Gaunt finished at 13-under to finish tied for third to record the highest finish of his collegiate career. The graduate student matched this finish in the final event of the fall season with a 7-under 209 to boost the Tigers to a team title at the Everett Buick GMC Classic.

“It is such an honor!” exclaimed Gaunt. “It means a lot to be on a list with some great players. All the glory to God! I just want to say thanks to my parents. They have sacrificed so much to get me to where I am today. My teammates have continued to push me and I can’t thank them enough. The job is not done yet! We are going to keep the nose to the grindstone. I’m excited for my last semester with the Tigers!”

Named in honor of Fred Haskins, the award is managed by the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top male golfer at the end of the season and to match the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top female Division I collegiate golfer.

Fred Haskins was a club pro at the Country Club of Columbus in Columbus, Georgia. Haskins was dedicated to teaching and inspiring junior golfers. His pupils would go on to win more than 150 championships. Haskins worked as the golf professional until 1952, and as the course superintendent until 1971. The inaugural Haskins Award was given out in 1971 to Ben Crenshaw of Texas.

Haskins award recipients have gone on to win 361 college golf individual titles, make 36 Walker Cup appearances, 34 Palmer Cup appearances, and 22 NCAA individual national championships.

On the PGA Tour previous recipients have won 321 times on tour, 33 major tournaments, 69 Ryder Cup appearances, 57 President Cup appearances, 27 Champions Tour Wins, and 75 European Tour wins.

The Tigers will be back in action to kickoff the Spring season in February at the Hal Williams Collegiate in Mobile, Ala. at the Magnolia Grove Golf Club. The Spring season is highlighted by the hosting of the NCAA Regional at University Club.

2023-2024 Final Fall Haskins Award Watch List (listed alphabetically):

Nick Dunlap (Alabama), Mats Ege (East Tennessee State), David Ford (North Carolina), Maxwell Ford (North Carolina), Gustav Fridmodt (TCU), Nick Gabrelcik (North Florida) Connor Gaunt (LSU), Alex Goff (Kentucky), Petr Hruby (Washington), Algot Kleen (East Tennessee State), Luke Kluver (Oklahoma), Jackson Koivun (Auburn), Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech), Sebastian Moss (Louisville), Matthew Riedel (Vanderbilt) Gordon Sargent (Vanderbilt), Cole Sherwood (Vanderbilt), Owen Stamper (Middle Tennessee State), Preston Summerhays (Arizona State), and Brendan Valdes (Auburn).