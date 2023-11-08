LSU Men’s Golf Inks Four on National Signing Day

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team signed four golfers on National Signing Day, interim head coach Andrew Nelson announced on Wednesday. All four signees will join the team for the Fall season of 2024.

“We are very excited to have these young men join the LSU Golf program,” said Nelson. “They have great resumes’, great families and we look forward to watching them tee it up for the Tigers in the years ahead.”

Jack Buchanan is a stand-out junior golfer hailing from Cape Town, South Africa where he is currently the top ranked junior in the country (U18), per GolfRSA. Buchanan has earned three top-20 finishes as an individual in his five tournaments of 2023.

“Jack brings talent and most importantly, experience to our LSU golf program. Jack has competed at a high level with success in events all over the world and will be a great addition to our roster.”

Dylan Kayne is another South African slated to join the Tigers in 2024. Kayne is the sixth ranked South African golfer, per GolfRSA. Kayne has finished inside the top ten in six of eleven tournaments so far in 2023.

“Dylan is a very talented young man and an exciting addition to the LSU Golf team. Like us, he can’t wait to be a part of our Tiger program.”

Nils Svanberg will make the trek from Saltsjobaden, Sweden to Baton Rouge to join LSU in the Fall. Svanberg has three top ten finishes in 2023, most recently a ninth place finish at the Swedish Golf Team Invitation.

“Nils is a very gifted young man from Sweden. He will bring a strong work ethic, determination and a ton of talent to Baton Rouge. We look forward to what he can accomplish as an LSU Tiger.

Connor Cassano attends Loyola Prep in Shreveport. The Louisiana native is ranked 91st by the Junior Golf Scoreboard.

“Connor will come to LSU as a Top 50 player in the United States. He has been looking forward to this opportunity to compete for the LSU Tigers for a long time.”

LSU men’s golf will be back in action for the Spring season on February 12th for the Hal Williams Collegiate in Mobile, Ala. The Tigers will compete in six Spring tournaments before hosting the NCAA Regional at University Club in May.