BATON ROUGE, La. – This week’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by an exhibition game versus UL Lafayette at 12 p.m. CT Sunday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers are also scheduled to an hold intra-squad scrimmage at 2 p.m. CT Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Friday’s scrimmage and Sunday’s exhibition are open to the general public, and admission and parking are free of charge.

LSU, the reigning National Champion, opens the 2024 season on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.