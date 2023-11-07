BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU All-American and Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman has been named one of three finalists for the 2023 American League Cy Young Award by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

The other finalists are Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees and Sonny Gray of the Minnesota Twins. The AL Cy Young Award winner will be announced on November 15.

Gausman was a 2023 All-Star for the Blue Jays, and he posted a 12-9 record and 3.16 ERA over 185 innings this season, with his 237 strikeouts leading the American League. He was also a National League All-Star in 2021 as a member of the San Francisco Giants.

Gausman is the second former LSU pitcher to become a Cy Young Award finalist, joining right-hander Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies, who finished third in the 2018 National League Cy Young voting.

Gausman, who pitched at LSU in 2011 and 2012, just completed his 11th MLB season and his second with the Blue Jays.

The native of Centennial, Colo., who resides in Baton Rouge during the off-season, earned first-team All-America honors at LSU in 2012, and he was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

Gausman has pitched in 298 MLB games during his 11-season career with the Orioles, the Atlanta Braves, the Cincinnati Reds, the Giants and the Blue Jays.