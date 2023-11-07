LSU Gold
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Colorado

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Colorado
Hailey Van Lith, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
FlauÕjae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith, Gary Redus II, Joe Schwartz | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shaq | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kateri Poole | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amani Bartlett | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young

No. 1 LSU Drops Season Opener To No. 20 Colorado, 92-78

LSU Women's Basketball vs. Colorado (Radio Archive)

No. 1 LSU Set To Begin Season Against No. 20 Colorado in Las Vegas

