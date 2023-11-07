BATON ROUGE – LSU sits at No. 19 in the second edition of the CFP Rankings, which were released on Tuesday night.

LSU (6-3, 4-2 SEC) returns to action on Saturday, hosting Florida (5-4, 3-3 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The Tigers debuted at No. 14 in the first CFP Rankings last week. All three of LSU’s losses this year have come to teams currently ranked in the Top 10 of the CFP Rankings – No. 4 Florida State, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Ole Miss. LSU has a win over No. 14 Missouri.

Ohio State remained No. 1 in this week’s CFP Rankings, followed by Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Washington. Oregon is No. 6, followed by Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss and Penn State.

Tennessee at No. 13 is the only other SEC team in the CFP Rankings.