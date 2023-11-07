Week 2 CFP Rankings

Rank Team Record
1 Ohio State 9-0
2 Georgia 9-0
3 Michigan 9-0
4 Florida State 9-0
5 Washington 9-0
6 Oregon 8-1
7 Texas 8-1
8 Alabama 8-1
9 Ole Miss 8-1
10 Penn State 8-1
11 Louisville 8-1
12 Oregon State 7-2
13 Tennessee 7-2
14 Missouri 7-2
15 Oklahoma State 7-2
16 Kansas 7-2
17 Oklahoma 7-2
18 Utah 7-2
19 LSU 6-3
20 Notre Dame 7-3
21 Arizona 6-3
22 Iowa 7-2
23 Tulane 8-1
24 North Carolina 7-2
25 Kansas State 6-3