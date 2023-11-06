LSU Football vs. Georgia St. Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s first football meeting with Georgia State will kickoff at 7 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2, the league office announced on Monday.

LSU and Georgia State will meet on Saturday, Nov. 18, in Tiger Stadium.

The LSU-Georgia State contest will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live starting at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Nov. 18 SEC Football Television Selections

Time (CT), MATCHUP, TV NETWORK

11 a.m. CT – ULM at Ole Miss, SEC Network

11 a.m. CT – UT Chattanooga at Alabama, ESPN+/SECN+

11 a.m. CT – Southern Miss at Mississippi State, ESPN+/SECN+

11 a.m. CT – Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, ESPN+/SECN+

2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Tennessee, CBS

3 p.m. CT – New Mexico State at Auburn, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – Florida at Missouri, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT – Kentucky at South Carolina, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – Florida International at Arkansas, ESPNU

7 p.m. CT – Georgia State at LSU, ESPN2