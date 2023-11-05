LAKE CHARLES, La. – LSU outscored McNeese, 9-6, over the course of an 18-inning fall baseball scrimmage Sunday at Cowboy Diamond.

The scrimmage was divided into one 10-inning segment and one eight-inning segment. The teams were tied, 5-5, through 10 innings, and LSU posted four runs in the second half of the scrimmage while limiting the Cowboys to one run.

Hayden Travinski and Ethan Frey each homered in the first half of the scrimmage to highlight LSU’s offensive output.

Following are notable LSU stats from the scrimmage:

Hayden Travinski: 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

Brady Neal: 2-for-5, 2B, BB

Mac Bingham: 2-for-3

Jake Brown: 2-for-6, 2B, 2 SB

Jared Jones: 2-for-5, 2B

Michael Braswell III: 1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBI

Gage Jump: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 Ks

DJ Primeaux: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 Ks

Aiden Moffett: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 Ks

Justin Loer: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 Ks

LSU’s fall practice period will continue for two more weeks, and the Tigers will play host to an exhibition scrimmage versus UL Lafayette at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 12, and the annual Purple-Gold World Series November 17-19.

Admission and parking are free for all fall scrimmages in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.