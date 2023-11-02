Beach Sends Two Pairs To AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championships

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Beach Volleyball is sending two pairs to the second annual AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championships in Huntsville, Alabama on November 3-5. Ellie Shank, Gabi Bailey, Parker Bracken and Reilly Allred will be making the trip.

The pairs will face off against some of the best programs in the country, competing in a field of 64 invite and bid qualifying teams.

In 2022, Shank and partner Kylie Deberg won the first ever AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championships. They went on to have 22-12 record on Court 1 in the spring and both became AVCA First Team All-Americans.

“Excited to head to Huntsville again,” said head coach Russell Brock. “It’s a really strong field and it will be a great test for our pairs. We’ve had a short week, but feel like we’ve done some good work and I’m looking forward to one more week of growth this fall.”

The remainder of the team will be at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the LSU Fall Competition.