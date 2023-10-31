at Ole Miss

Ole Miss picked up a 3-1 win against Missouri last weekend to end its eight-match losing streak. The Rebels rank No. 4 in the SEC with 14.28 digs per set and average 2.16 blocks per set to help hold their opponents to a .204 attacking average. OM has a .220 hitting percentage and ranks No. 7 in the conference with 12.66 kills and 11.89 assists per set.

Middle blocker Sasha Ratliff leads Ole Miss with 2.58 kills per set, 206 total kills, and a .372 hitting percentage that ranks No. 2 in the SEC. Ratliff also has 79 total blocks (0.99/set) and 14 aces. Setter Aly Borellis ranks No. 7 in the league with 9.70 assists per set, and defensive specialist Cammy Niesen sits at No. 3 in the SEC with 4.28 digs per set. 

LSU leads Ole Miss in the all-time series 59-22, with both clubs splitting two-match series in the last two seasons.