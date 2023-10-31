BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU hits the road for a match against Ole Miss at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center in Oxford, Miss.

Wednesday’s match will be televised on SEC Network, with Sam Gore and Nicole Branagh will call the match.

LSU (9-11, 4-6 SEC) enters the week with a No. 63 RPI ranking with eight matches remaining in the season, while Ole Miss (9-14, 3-9 SEC) rests at No. 133 in the latest RPI rankings.

The Tigers have registered two sweeps over their last three matches, with the most recent against South Carolina, where they logged a season-high .326 hitting percentage and turned in 10 aces. Defensively, LSU held South Carolina to a .092 hitting percentage thanks to seven blocks. Overall, LSU hits .235 on the season with 12.63 kills and 11.85 assists per set. The Tigers also average 1.50 aces, 1.94 blocks and 13.01 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson ranks No. 3 in the SEC and No. 3 among NCAA Division I freshmen with 4.00 kills per set and No. 6 in the league with 4.59 points per set. Robinson has totaled four matches with 20 or more kills this season and has four double-doubles. Robinson also has 45 blocks and 14 aces.

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi ranks No. 4 in the conference with a .368 hitting percentage behind 150 kills and leads the team with 59 blocks (0.82/set). Anwusi has totaled four matches hitting over .600, including a season-high .667 hitting percentage three times.

Setter Maddie Waak ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 8.71 assists per set and has a team-high 2.22 digs per set. Waak also has 21 aces this season, trailing only libero Erin Carmichael’s 23 aces. Carmichael also averages 2.05 digs per set.

