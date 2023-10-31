BATON ROUGE – LSU is ranked No. 14 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2023 season, the CFP Selection Committee announced on Tuesday night.

LSU, winners of three straight and with the nation’s most high-powered offense, is the highest-ranked two-loss team in the CFP Top 25. LSU’s next opponent – Alabama – is ranked No. 8. The Tigers and Crimson Tide meet on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. on CBS in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers have a win over No. 12 Missouri, while their two losses have come to No. 4 Florida State in the season-opener and No. 10 Ole Miss.

Ohio State (8-0) is the No. 1-ranked team in the CFP poll, followed by Georgia (8-0), Michigan (8-0) and Florida State (8-0). Washington (8-0) is at No. 5 and they are followed by Oregon (7-1), Texas (7-1), Alabama (7-1), Oklahoma (7-1) and Ole Miss (7-1).

Penn State (7-1), Missouri (7-1), Louisville (7-1), LSU (6-2), and Notre Dame (7-2) round out the Top 15.

Tennessee (6-2) is ranked No. 17 and is the only other SEC team in the Top 25. Tulane (7-1) is ranked No. 24.