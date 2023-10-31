Week 1 CFP Rankings

Rank Team Record
1 Ohio State 8-0
2 Georgia 8-0
3 Michigan 8-0
4 Florida State 8-0
5 Washington 8-0
6 Oregon 7-1
7 Texas 7-1
8 Alabama 7-1
9 Oklahoma 7-1
10 Ole Miss 7-1
11 Penn State 7-1
12 Missouri 7-1
13 Louisville 7-1
14 LSU 6-2
15 Notre Dame 7-2
16 Oregon State 6-2
17 Tennessee 6-2
18 Utah 6-2
19 UCLA 6-2
20 Southern California 7-2
21 Kansas 6-2
22 Oklahoma State 6-2
23 Kansas State 6-2
24 Tulane 7-1
25 Air Force 8-0