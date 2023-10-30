Softball Releases 2024 Non-Conference Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2024 non-conference schedule has been released by head coach Beth Torina Monday morning.

LSU’s 30-game non-conference schedule features four tournaments, three hosted at Tiger Park, six midweek games, and one three-game series. The Tigers’ non-conference schedule has eight NCAA Tournament teams from last season. LSU has an overall 54-game schedule for the 2024 season that opens with the LSU Invitational Feb. 8-11 at Tiger Park, hosting Memphis, Nicholls and Pitt.

The Bayou Bengals will play in the highly esteemed ESPN Clearwater Tournament in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 15-18. LSU will compete in five games in Clearwater. The Tigers’ opponents have yet to be revealed. The following two weeks, LSU will play at Tiger Park, beginning with the Tiger Classic Feb. 23-25 featuring Austin Peay, Boise State and Houston, and the Purple & Gold Challenge March 1-3 against Illinois, Louisiana Tech, McNeese and San Diego State.

LSU will play against Texas at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday, March 12, at Tiger Park after the SEC opening weekend, and will have other midweek contests versus UL- Lafayette (March 19), at Nicholls (March 26), against UL-Monroe (April 2), Southeastern (April 9) and at UL-Lafayette (April 23). The Fighting Tigers’ non-conference schedule ends with a three-game series against Liberty May 3-5 at Tiger Park before participating in the 2024 SEC Tournament May 7-11 at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala.

Finalized times and television listings will be announced at a later date.

