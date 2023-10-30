LSU Football vs. Florida Kickoff, TV Network to be Announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – CBS has elected to use a six-day selection for games of Nov. 11.

The three games being held for consideration are Florida at LSU, Tennessee at Missouri, and Ole Miss at Georgia.

These three games will be telecast in the following windows: CBS at 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN at 6:00 p.m. CT and SEC Network at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The games and networks will be determined after games of Nov. 4.

Nov. 4 SEC Football Television Selections

Time (CT), MATCHUP, TV NETWORK



* 2:30 p.m. CT – EITHER Florida at LSU or Tennessee at Missouri or Ole Miss at Georgia, CBS

* 6 p.m. CT – EITHER Florida at LSU or Tennessee at Missouri or Ole Miss at Georgia, ESPN

* 6:30 p.m. CT – EITHER Florida at LSU or Tennessee at Missouri or Ole Miss at Georgia, SEC Network

11 a.m. CT – Alabama at Kentucky, ESPN

11 a.m. CT – Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC Network

3 p.m. CT – Auburn at Arkansas, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Texas A&M, ESPN2

* Games and networks will be determined after games of November 4.