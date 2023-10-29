Galligan Notches Two Postseason SEC Awards

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer forward Ava Galligan earned two postseason SEC awards in her debut season as a Tiger, announced by the conference on Sunday morning.

Galligan was named to the All-SEC Second Team as well as the All-Freshman Team for the first time in her career. The freshman has been a key component to the Tiger’s lineups this year, earning the start in 15 out of 18 matches in her first year at LSU.

A native of Ashburn, Virginia, Galligan currently leads the team in assists and points with five assists and 11 points throughout the regular season. Her five assists on the year also place her amongst the top-10 players in the league.

Galligan has found the back of the net three times this season, with her first collegiate goal coming against Pepperdine. Her second and third career goals came in a game-winner against Tennessee and in a 1-1 draw against No. 9 Arkansas to earn her team a point.

With over 1,000 minutes played thus far, the freshman continues to prove herself as an offensive weapon on the pitch for the Tigers. Top Drawer Soccer recognized her efforts as they named Galligan to the midseason Top 100 Freshman List as the No. 39 freshman in the country.

Galligan and the Tigers begin postseason play today in the first round of the 2023 SEC Tournament against No. 7 seeded Kentucky. Competition kicks off at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

