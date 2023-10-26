LSU Gold
Volleyball

Volleyball Returns to the PMAC to Host No. 15 Kentucky, South Carolina

Volleyball Returns to the PMAC to Host No. 15 Kentucky, South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will play in the confines of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in three of its next four matches, beginning with a pair of weekend matches against No. 15 Kentucky and South Carolina on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, respectively.  

LSU (8-10, 3-5 SEC) will host No. 15 Kentucky (10-7, 8-1 SEC) at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, and will feature Kevin Barnett and Ci Michel calling the televised match on SEC Network. The Tigers will then welcome South Carolina (8-10, 2-7 SEC) to Baton Rouge for a 1 p.m. CT match on Sunday, Oct. 29, on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory on the call. 

Sunday’s match will be LSU Volleyball’s Prowloween Match. All fans are encouraged to wear their costumes to the match. In addition to the costumes, the first 500 fans will receive new LSU Volleyball Barbie-themed shirts upon entrance.

The Tigers are coming off their first sweep of the season against an SEC opponent after topping Alabama in straight sets in Tuscaloosa, Ala., to end a four-match skid. LSU is hitting .234 on the season with 12.70 kills and 11.94 assists per set. The Tigers also average 1.41 aces, 1.89 blocks and 13.26 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson has pieced together three double-doubles in as many matches and ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 4.05 kills per set and No. 6 in the league with 4.59 points per set. Robinson has totaled four matches with 20 or more kills this season in addition to 38 blocks and 11 aces. Robinson’s kills per set mark leads all freshmen in the SEC and No. 3 among NCAA Division I freshmen. 

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi ranks No. 4 in the conference with a .364 hitting percentage behind 139 kills and leads the team with 54 blocks (0.82/set). Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson is second on the team with 2.26 kills per set and adds 18 blocks and seven aces, while right side Jade Demps has registered 138 total kills (2.09/set) and contributes 29 blocks, nine aces, and 128 digs.

Setter Maddie Waak ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 8.92 assists per set and will be honored this weekend for reaching 1,000 career assists. Waak has a team-high 2.26 digs per set and has 19 aces this season. Defensive specialist Erin Carmichael paces LSU with 21 aces and averages 2.09 digs per set.

versus No. 15 Kentucky

After a turbulent start to the season, the skies have cleared, and Kentucky finds themselves at the top of the SEC standings with an 8-1 record (10-7 overall). UK is riding a league-best seven-match winning streak after handing No. 10 Arkansas its first SEC loss last weekend. Overall, the Wildcats have a .266 hitting percentage (No. 4 in the SEC) behind 14.18 kills per set (No. 2 in the SEC), 13.11 assists (No. 3 in the SEC) and 1.39 aces per set. UK leads the conference with a .297 hitting percentage and 14.00 assists per set in league matches only. Defensively, Kentucky averages 1.88 blocks and 13.55 digs per set. 

Kentucky nearly swept this week’s SEC weekly honors, beginning with setter Emma Grome, the SEC Setter of the Week. Grome leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the NCAA with 11.77 assists per set. Grome also has 16 aces, 117 digs, 30 kills and 22 blocks. Outside hitter Reagan Rutherford leads the team with 3.55 kills per set and adds 37 blocks and eight aces. Outside hitter Brooklyn DeLeye follows with 3.39 kills per set, leads the team with 217 total kills and is the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week for the third consecutive week. Libero Eleanor Beavin won the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Week award. Beavin ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 3.98 digs per set and has 14 aces this season.

LSU and Kentucky met earlier this season, with the Wildcats defeating the Tigers 3-0 in Lexington, Ky., in the SEC opener on Sept. 22. LSU is now 25-48 versus UK in the all-time series.

versus South Carolina

South Carolina has dropped three of its last five matches and is coming off a tight five-set loss against No. 24 Auburn last weekend. The Gamecocks have a strong defense that ranks No. 4 with 2.51 blocks per set and No. 5 with 14.11 digs per set. Offensively, South Carolina has a .200 hitting percentage with 12.62 kills, 11.99 assists and 1.21 aces per set. South Carolina will face No. 10 Arkansas Friday night before taking on LSU Sunday afternoon.

Middle blocker Oby Anadi is a leader for the Gamecock defense, averaging 1.29 blocks per set and has 89 total blocks – both ranking No. 4 in the SEC. Anadi also has 107 total kills, hitting .239. Libero Morgan Carter anchors the defense with 4.03 digs per set and has 11 aces this season. Outside hitter Riley Whitesides leads South Carolina with 2.84 kills per set and 14 aces, and setters Claire Wilson and Kimmie Thompson hand out 5.25 and 5.05 assists per set, respectively. 

LSU holds a 30-18 record over South Carolina and is currently on a four-match winning streak. The Tigers have also won five of the last six matches and 18 of the previous 25 matches versus the Gamecocks. 

