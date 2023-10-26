Volleyball Returns to the PMAC to Host No. 15 Kentucky, South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will play in the confines of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in three of its next four matches, beginning with a pair of weekend matches against No. 15 Kentucky and South Carolina on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, respectively.

LSU (8-10, 3-5 SEC) will host No. 15 Kentucky (10-7, 8-1 SEC) at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, and will feature Kevin Barnett and Ci Michel calling the televised match on SEC Network. The Tigers will then welcome South Carolina (8-10, 2-7 SEC) to Baton Rouge for a 1 p.m. CT match on Sunday, Oct. 29, on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory on the call.

Sunday’s match will be LSU Volleyball’s Prowloween Match. All fans are encouraged to wear their costumes to the match. In addition to the costumes, the first 500 fans will receive new LSU Volleyball Barbie-themed shirts upon entrance.

The Tigers are coming off their first sweep of the season against an SEC opponent after topping Alabama in straight sets in Tuscaloosa, Ala., to end a four-match skid. LSU is hitting .234 on the season with 12.70 kills and 11.94 assists per set. The Tigers also average 1.41 aces, 1.89 blocks and 13.26 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson has pieced together three double-doubles in as many matches and ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 4.05 kills per set and No. 6 in the league with 4.59 points per set. Robinson has totaled four matches with 20 or more kills this season in addition to 38 blocks and 11 aces. Robinson’s kills per set mark leads all freshmen in the SEC and No. 3 among NCAA Division I freshmen.

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi ranks No. 4 in the conference with a .364 hitting percentage behind 139 kills and leads the team with 54 blocks (0.82/set). Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson is second on the team with 2.26 kills per set and adds 18 blocks and seven aces, while right side Jade Demps has registered 138 total kills (2.09/set) and contributes 29 blocks, nine aces, and 128 digs.

Setter Maddie Waak ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 8.92 assists per set and will be honored this weekend for reaching 1,000 career assists. Waak has a team-high 2.26 digs per set and has 19 aces this season. Defensive specialist Erin Carmichael paces LSU with 21 aces and averages 2.09 digs per set.

Season tickets for the 2023 LSU volleyball season are now available and can be purchased here.

