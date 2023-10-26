Volleyball Returns to the PMAC to Host No. 15 Kentucky, South Carolina

versus No. 15 Kentucky
After a turbulent start to the season, the skies have cleared, and Kentucky finds themselves at the top of the SEC standings with an 8-1 record (10-7 overall). UK is riding a league-best seven-match winning streak after handing No. 10 Arkansas its first SEC loss last weekend. Overall, the Wildcats have a .266 hitting percentage (No. 4 in the SEC) behind 14.18 kills per set (No. 2 in the SEC), 13.11 assists (No. 3 in the SEC) and 1.39 aces per set. UK leads the conference with a .297 hitting percentage and 14.00 assists per set in league matches only. Defensively, Kentucky averages 1.88 blocks and 13.55 digs per set.
Kentucky nearly swept this week’s SEC weekly honors, beginning with setter Emma Grome, the SEC Setter of the Week. Grome leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the NCAA with 11.77 assists per set. Grome also has 16 aces, 117 digs, 30 kills and 22 blocks. Outside hitter Reagan Rutherford leads the team with 3.55 kills per set and adds 37 blocks and eight aces. Outside hitter Brooklyn DeLeye follows with 3.39 kills per set, leads the team with 217 total kills and is the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week for the third consecutive week. Libero Eleanor Beavin won the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Week award. Beavin ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 3.98 digs per set and has 14 aces this season.
LSU and Kentucky met earlier this season, with the Wildcats defeating the Tigers 3-0 in Lexington, Ky., in the SEC opener on Sept. 22. LSU is now 25-48 versus UK in the all-time series.