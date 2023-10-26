LSU Cross Country Set to Run In SEC Championships on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The men’s and women’s LSU cross country teams are heading out for their first taste of postseason running this season. The SEC and the University of South Carolina will serve as host of the 2023 SEC Cross Country Championships. The meet will be televised live on the SEC Network.

Friday, October 27th | West Charwood Golf Course, Columbia, South Carolina

Men’s 8K | 9:08 a.m. CT | Course Map

Women’s 6K | 9:50 a.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results | Meet Information | SEC Network

The West Charwood Golf Course of Columbia, S.C., will be the site of the 2023 SEC XC Championships this Friday. The Gamecocks play host with the men starting things off at 9:08 a.m. with the 8k, while the women will follow them up at 9:50 a.m. with the 6k. An awards ceremony will follow shortly after the women’s race. Admission to the 2023 SEC Cross Championships is free and open to the public.

Last season the women led the Tigers with a seventh-place finish at the SEC Championships, scoring a total of 201 points. Lorena Rangel-Batres led the way for LSU with a 17th-place finish and a time of 20:20.70. Rounding out Tigers in the top-25 was Michaela Rose with a time of 20:32.25 in 22nd. All five scorers from 2022 for LSU returned this season with Adele Broussard, Ella Chesnut, and Sophie Martin joining Rangel-Batres and Rose.

The men finished 11th at last season’s SEC Championships with Jackson Martingayle leading the way. The leading returner for this year’s championship with Will Dart who finished 68th with a time of 25:36.95 last season.

Seven SEC teams enter the SEC Championships listed among the nation’s top-25 teams according to the most recent rankings released last week. In the women’s rankings, Florida is ranked seventh, while Arkansas is No. 11, Alabama is No. 13, and Ole Miss is No. 18. Arkansas is the highest-ranked SEC men’s squad at No. 8, while Tennessee is No. 13, and Alabama is No. 22.

