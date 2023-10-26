BATON ROUGE, La. – Infielder Josh Smith of the Texas Rangers will seek to enhance LSU’s World Series legacy when the Rangers open the 2023 Fall Classic Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Smith, a Baton Rouge native who played at LSU from 2017-19, attempts to become the 16th former Tiger to earn a World Series ring.

First pitch for Game 1 of the World Series is set for 7 p.m. CT Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. All of the World Series games will be televised on FOX.

Fifteen former LSU Tigers have played on World Series championship teams on 20 occasions, beginning with infielder Alvin Dark of the New York Giants in 1954.

A total of 42 former Tigers have been a part of MLB playoff teams since 1990, and 13 players have been members of World Series Championship teams in that span.

Smith made his MLB debut with the Rangers last season, and he has collected eight doubles, one triple, six homers, 15 RBI and 29 runs this season as a third baseman, shortstop and leftfielder. He was selected in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees, and he was traded in July 2021 to the Rangers.

Smith was rated among the top 10 of all Rangers prospects, and he made his debut at the Triple-A level in 2022, hitting .273 in 191 plate appearances for the Round Rock (Texas) Express.

Smith was LSU’s starting shortstop in 2019 after missing most of the 2018 season with a stress reaction in his vertebrae. He was the starting third baseman for LSU’s 2017 College World Series runners-up team, earning Freshman All-America and Freshman All-SEC recognition.

Smith, a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll as a finance major, was LSU’s leading hitter in 2019, batting .346 (89-for-257) with 17 doubles, two triples, nine homers, 41 RBI, 72 runs and 20 steals in 24 attempts.

He finished the 2019 season No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference in runs scored (72), No. 6 in batting average (.346), No. 6 in stolen bases (20), No. 8 in hits (89), and No. 10 in on-base percentage (.433).

Smith was named to the 2019 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament team after hitting .400 (4-for-10) with one double, one triple, one homer, three RBI and five runs. He was voted to the 2019 SEC All-Tournament Team after hitting .360 (9-for-25) with two doubles, one homer, four RBI and five runs.

Following is the list of the former LSU players who became World Series champions:

MLB World Series Champions from LSU