Andrews, Jaquish, U.S. WNT Set for Pan American Games

OKLAHOMA CITY – For the second time in the 2023 season, LSU alums Aliyah Andrews and Sahvanna Jaquish will suit up with the U.S. Women’s National Team – this time for the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 29-Nov. 4 to conclude the season.

Team USA joins Chile, Mexico and Venezuela in Group A, and Canada, Cuba, Peru and Puerto Rico comprise Group B.

The WNT will open the tournament with a 2 p.m. C.T. game against Chile on Sunday, Oct. 29, will challenge Venezuela at 11 a.m. C.T. on Monday, Oct. 30, and then face Mexico at 11 a.m. C.T. on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Nov. 2-3 will be the Super Round. The Medal Round will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Andrews and Jaquish wore the Red, White and Blue in July when they punched their ticket to the WBSC World Cup after a 4-0 tournament in Fingal-Dublin, Ireland.

Team USA has dominated the Pan American Games since softball was introduced in 1979, having claimed nine gold medals – its most recent being in 2019 – and two silver medals. They are 100-5 overall in the Pan-Am Games in 11 appearances.

