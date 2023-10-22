Chen Dong Wins The Cajun Classic
LAFAYETTE, La. – One member of the LSU Men’s Tennis team competed in the final round of the main draw at the Cajun Classic. There were also three Tigers competing in consolation matches throughout round three and the final round.
Third Round
Flight One – Main Draw
Chen Dong was the only Tiger to compete in this round. Dong faced Billy Suarez of Tulane. Chen defeated Suarez 7-5, 7-6(4).
Consolation
Ben Koch was set to face Joaquim Alemeida from Southern Alabama but Alemeid withdrew. Stefan Latinovic played his match against University of Louisiana-Lafayette’s Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez, winning 5-7, 6-4, 16-14.
Flight Two – Consolation
Brock Anderson competed against Nereo Suarez of Xavier in his consolation match. Anderson fell to Suarez 7-5, 6-2.
Final Round
Flight One – Finals
Chen Dong made it all the way to the finals round of the tournament. Dong secured a win for the Tigers, winning the tournament. Chen Dong faced Alex Bancila of Tulane. Dong defeated Bancila 7-5, 6-2.
Consolation
Stefan Latinovic and Ben Koch competed in consolation matches during the finals today. Latinovic fell in his match to Shamirul Shahril (USM) 7-5, 6-1. Ben Koch gained a win against South Alabama’s Jack Clements winning, 604, 2-6, 10-6.
Flight Two – Consolation
Brock Anderson faced ULL’s Grant Landreth. Anderson defeated Landreth 6-4, 6-4.
Results
Third Round
Flight One
Main Draw
Chen Dong (LSU) def. Billy Suarez (TUL), 7-5, 7-6 (4)
Consolation
Ben Koch (LSU) def. Joaquim Almeida (USA), Withdraw
Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez (UL), 5-7, 6-4, 16-14
Flight Two
Consolation
Nereo Suarez (XA) def. Brock Anderson (LSU), 7-5, 2-6, 11-9
Final Round
Flight One
Finals
Chen Dong (LSU) def. Alex Bancila (TUL), 7-5, 6-2
Consolation
Shamirul Shahril (USM) vs Stefan Latinovic (LSU), 7-5, 6-1
Ben Koch (LSU) def. Jack Clements (USA), 6-4. 2-6, 10-6
Flight Two
Consolation
Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Grant Landreth (UL), 6-4, 6-4