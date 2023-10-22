Chen Dong Wins The Cajun Classic

LAFAYETTE, La. – One member of the LSU Men’s Tennis team competed in the final round of the main draw at the Cajun Classic. There were also three Tigers competing in consolation matches throughout round three and the final round.

Third Round

Flight One – Main Draw

Chen Dong was the only Tiger to compete in this round. Dong faced Billy Suarez of Tulane. Chen defeated Suarez 7-5, 7-6(4).

Consolation

Ben Koch was set to face Joaquim Alemeida from Southern Alabama but Alemeid withdrew. Stefan Latinovic played his match against University of Louisiana-Lafayette’s Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez, winning 5-7, 6-4, 16-14.

Flight Two – Consolation

Brock Anderson competed against Nereo Suarez of Xavier in his consolation match. Anderson fell to Suarez 7-5, 6-2.

Final Round

Flight One – Finals

Chen Dong made it all the way to the finals round of the tournament. Dong secured a win for the Tigers, winning the tournament. Chen Dong faced Alex Bancila of Tulane. Dong defeated Bancila 7-5, 6-2.

Consolation

Stefan Latinovic and Ben Koch competed in consolation matches during the finals today. Latinovic fell in his match to Shamirul Shahril (USM) 7-5, 6-1. Ben Koch gained a win against South Alabama’s Jack Clements winning, 604, 2-6, 10-6.

Flight Two – Consolation

Brock Anderson faced ULL’s Grant Landreth. Anderson defeated Landreth 6-4, 6-4.

