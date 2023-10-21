It’s no secret that LSU Athletics is star-studded with huge names like Dylan Crews, Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese and so many more. However, a very accomplished student-athlete with whom Tiger fans might not be as familiar is punter Jay Bramblett.

Bramblett grew up in Tuscaloosa, Ala. He was a high school quarterback and baseball player. His father was a college baseball player at Samford and UAB, and he was Bramblett’s high school football coach. His mother was a gymnast and his older brother played baseball at the University of Alabama as well as for the Minor League affiliates of the Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Baseball was my first love,” Bramblett said “That was what I felt like I was really good at, but you know, when it came down to it, playing football would probably give me the longest, further down the road, opportunity.”

Bramblett played for coach Brian Kelly at Notre Dame. He followed Kelly to Baton Rouge after earning his undergraduate degree in South Bend, Ind. A 2022 Academic All-American, he is now pursuing a Master’s degree at LSU in leadership and human resource development.

Bramblett cited the confidence he has in Kelly as the main reason he came to LSU. Bramblett “came here to win.” He has loved his LSU experience so far.

“It’s been one of the most welcoming experiences of my life, and kind of eye-opening to know how LSU is and how the people are here and what I have the opportunity to do on the field, in the building, and off the field,” Bramblett explained.

“It’s been great. The people have been phenomenal to me. Having the opportunity to come here for Coach Kelly means the world.”

Bramblett said that Kelly is a proven winner who demands that his players aspire to high standards in all aspects of their lives.

“Coach Kelly has a process, traits of excellence that we’re expected to live by, and he’s very adamant about that,” Bramblett said. “It’s a little bit of a different application here than at Notre Dame, but a similar deal. It’s about doing it every day, consistency – being on time, being respectful, doing the small things right. He’s won a lot of games, and that’s not by mistake. He’s got a process, he’s got a plan, and he relays that to everyone really well.

“He’s also a very approachable guy, very easy to talk to. I love Coach Kelly, he’s been very good to me.”

Bramblett actually visited LSU during his recruitment process coming out of high school. Though he ultimately decided to attend Notre Dame, he still remembers that early visit to Baton Rouge fondly.

“I want to say that was my junior year (of high school),” Bramblett said. “Getting to meet (former LSU) Coach (Ed) Orgeron and (former LSU special teams) Coach (Greg) McMahon and I want to say Zach (Von Rosenberg) was here as a punter, (kickoff specialist) Avery Atkins was here.

“All those guys were super welcoming and obviously have good resumes and did well while they were here. I just got to see the inside, the culture, how everything operated and all that. And you know, they won a National Championship, so you know they were doing something right.”

Bramblett’s LSU career got off to a great start in his first season as the 2022 LSU squad boasted a 10-4 record and won the SEC West. Perhaps the most notable moment from the Tigers’ season was their overtime win in Tiger Stadium over Bramblett’s hometown Alabama Crimson Tide.

“It’s not even close,” Bramblett said. “My favorite game I’ve had the opportunity to play in. Knew so many people at that game, knew so many people that were watching that game, and you know the amount of texts that I got from Alabama fans obviously.

“Knowing the amount of eyes that were on that game and the fact that I got to have a positive impact on it. I mean, just the atmosphere of that game was unbelievable … I’m excited about this year, too, obviously to get to go (to Tuscaloosa), and hopefully do the same thing.”

The 2023 Tiger offense is one of the best units in the country. As a result, it is not often that Bramblett is called upon to punt. Despite his relatively small number of attempts, he still stresses the importance of preparation, routine and consistency. He does admit that the daily life as a punter can become monotonous; however, this only adds to the importance of attention to detail.

“There are certain things I do every single day,” Bramblett said. “Being a punter/kicker, consistency is huge. For me, I have to drop a ball, and it spins a half-second in the air, and there’s all kinds of conditions – wind, weather, whatever it may be, atmosphere, crowd, that you’ve got on your mind.

“And you know, to go out in front of a bunch of people and have to kick a ball, the only time people really realize you is when you screw it up … I don’t want to go out there and because I’m not prepared, shank a punt.”

Outside of football, Bramblett loves to hunt and fish, he has a fiancé, and he is a follower of Christ. He hopes to have an NFL career in his future, but for now, his focus is on excelling at LSU.