BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels finished the first half 11-of-15 for 279 yards passing and three touchdowns, leading No. 19 LSU over Army, 62-0, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 6-2 overall. The Black Knights fall to 2-5 on the season. LSU has an open date next weekend and returns to action on Nov. 4 when the Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa for the annual meeting of SEC powerhouse programs. Game time and television network assignment are expected to be announced mid-day Monday.

Daniels, who only played in the first half, posted the eighth-most passing yards in a single half in LSU history, the most since 294 by Garrett Nussmeier in second half of the 2022 SEC Championship versus Georgia.

“When your quarterback is playing at that kind of level, he gives you a chance to win every game,” LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly said of Daniels. “He’s got a great supporting cast, there’s no doubt about it. But the quarterback is the driver. Right now he’s playing at an elite level.”

It was another productive night for the Tigers’ 1-2 punch at receiver. Brian Thomas Jr. recorded three catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns while Malik Nabers tallied four catches for 121 yards and two scores of his own.

Nussmeier would start at quarterback for LSU in the second half, picking up where Daniels left off, finding Nabers over the middle of the field for a 52-yard touchdown completion to extend the Tigers’ lead to 45-0 with 9:07 to play in the third quarter. Nussmeier finished 7-of-12 for 90 yards and a touchdown.

“We have so many different options and so many different weapons,” Kelly said. “I don’t know if there are enough superlatives. Balanced. Physical. Playmakers. And a quarterback that is as hot as anybody in the country.”

Daniels and the high-powered LSU offense wasted no time, acting quick on the opening possession with an eight play, 75-yard drive, taking just two minutes and 55 seconds off the clock before running back Logan Diggs would carry a two-yard score into the end zone, giving LSU a 7-0 advantage with 12:05 to play.

One of the smoothest connections of the season came with 5:26 to play in the first quarter as Daniels was able to escape pressure, extend the play, and find Thomas for an 86-yard touchdown reception – the third longest pass in LSU history. It was also the longest play from scrimmage by a Tiger since Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 89-yard TD run vs. Arkansas on Nov. 23, 2019.