Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Army

Times of Interest
#19 LSU vs. Army
Oct. 21, 2023 • Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
6:39 p.m. • SEC Network
|7 a.m.
|Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
|10 a.m.
|LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
|12:30 p.m.
|LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
|1:30 p.m.
|National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
|• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
|1:30 p.m.
|PMAC open to public
|1:30 p.m.
|Bud Light Fan Zone opens
|• Located in front of PMAC
|1:30 p.m.
|Parish County Line performs Bud Lights Fan Zone
|3:30 p.m.
|Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
|4 p.m.
|LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
|4:10 p.m.
|Homecoming Court marches down Victory Hill
|4:12 p.m.
|The Oaks Society marches down Victory Hill
|4:16 p.m.
|LSU band marches down Victory Hill
|4:20 p.m.
|LSU arrives at Victory Hill
|4:22 p.m.
|LSU marches down Victory Hill
|4:30 p.m.
|LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
|4:30 p.m.
|All gates to Tiger Stadium open
|4:30 p.m.
|LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from Bud Light Fan Zone
|• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
|4:50 p.m.
|LSU band performance in PMAC
|4:35 p.m.
|LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
|6 p.m.
|LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
|• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
|• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
|6:17 p.m.
|Silver Wings Parachute Team jumps into Tiger Stadium
|• 1st Parachute – American Flag
|• 2nd Parachute – United States Army Flag
|• 3rd Parachute – POW/MIA Flag and Game Ball
|6:23 p.m.
|Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
|6:27 p.m.
|Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence
|6:27:30 p.m.
|Alma Mater
|6:29:30 p.m.
|National Anthem with Coast Guard flyover (from north to south)
|6:32 p.m.
|LSU departs locker room
|6:34 p.m.
|LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
|6:35 p.m.
|LSU takes the field
|6:36 p.m.
|Army takes the field
|6:36 p.m.
|Coin toss at midfield
|6:36 p.m.
|Guest Captains presentation
|• TE Foster Moreau, S Chad Jones
|6:39 p.m.
|Kickoff: LSU vs. Army on SEC Network