Football

Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Army

by Michael Bonnette
GameDay Central Tickets Parking & Traffic Schedule +0
Times of Interest

#19 LSU vs. Army

Oct. 21, 2023 • Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
6:39 p.m. • SEC Network

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
12:30 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public
1:30 p.m. Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
1:30 p.m. Parish County Line performs Bud Lights Fan Zone
3:30 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
4 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4:10 p.m. Homecoming Court marches down Victory Hill
4:12 p.m. The Oaks Society marches down Victory Hill
4:16 p.m. LSU band marches down Victory Hill
4:20 p.m. LSU arrives at Victory Hill
4:22 p.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill
4:30 p.m. LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
4:30 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from Bud Light Fan Zone
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:50 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
4:35 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
6 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
6:17 p.m. Silver Wings Parachute Team jumps into Tiger Stadium
• 1st Parachute – American Flag
• 2nd Parachute – United States Army Flag
• 3rd Parachute – POW/MIA Flag and Game Ball
6:23 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:27 p.m. Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence
6:27:30 p.m. Alma Mater
6:29:30 p.m. National Anthem with Coast Guard flyover (from north to south)
6:32 p.m. LSU departs locker room
6:34 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:35 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:36 p.m. Army takes the field
6:36 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:36 p.m. Guest Captains presentation
• TE Foster Moreau, S Chad Jones
6:39 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Army on SEC Network

 

Presentations

In-Game Presentations
1Q, 2nd Timeout: Sponsor Game Ball recognition
1Q/3Q Break: 4H and FFA recognition
Between 1Q and 2Q: Geaux Hero
3Q/1st TO: Silver Wings Parachute recognition

Halftime
LSU Band Performance
Homecoming Court recognition

Postgame
LSU will join Army in south end zone to sing Army alma mater
Army will join LSU in north end zone to sing LSU alma mater

Follow the Action

Live stats on www.LSUstats.com.

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

Preview: Tigers Set to Host Army in First Meeting Since 1931

The Brian Kelly Show - Episode 9

Brian Kelly Press Conference - Oct. 19

