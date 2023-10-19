Reese Named To Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – LSU’s Angel Reese was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watchlist on Wednesday by the Basketball Hall of Fame as one of the top 20 power forwards in the nation entering this season.

Reese is entering her second season at LSU and is coming off a season in which she led the Tigers to their first National Championship and was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

A unanimous First-Team All-America last season, Reese set the NCAA record with 34 double-doubles throughout the season after beginning the season with a LSU record 23 consecutive double-doubles. She led the SEC in scoring (23.0 ppg) and rebounding (15.4 rpg), becoming the fourth player in conference history to lead the league in both categories. Reese also set SEC record in total rebounds (555), free throws made (240) and free throw attempts (339). Her 830 points were the third most ever by a LSU player in a season.

Reese is the third player named to one of the Hall of Fame’s preseason award watchlists. Hailey Van Lith was on the Ann Meyers-Drisdale Shooting Guard of the Year watchlist and Aneesah Morrow was on the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year watchlist.