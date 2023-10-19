LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket $109.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Reese Named To Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watchlist

+0
Reese Named To Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – LSU’s Angel Reese was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watchlist on Wednesday by the Basketball Hall of Fame as one of the top 20 power forwards in the nation entering this season.

Reese is entering her second season at LSU and is coming off a season in which she led the Tigers to their first National Championship and was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

A unanimous First-Team All-America last season, Reese set the NCAA record with 34 double-doubles throughout the season after beginning the season with a LSU record 23 consecutive double-doubles. She led the SEC in scoring (23.0 ppg) and rebounding (15.4 rpg), becoming the fourth player in conference history to lead the league in both categories. Reese also set SEC record in total rebounds (555), free throws made (240) and free throw attempts (339). Her 830 points were the third most ever by a LSU player in a season.

Reese is the third player named to one of the Hall of Fame’s preseason award watchlists. Hailey Van Lith was on the Ann Meyers-Drisdale Shooting Guard of the Year watchlist and Aneesah Morrow was on the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year watchlist.

Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award
NAME CLASS SCHOOL
Angel Reese Jr. LSU
Aaliyah Edwards Sr. UConn
Quay Miller Gr. Colorado
Lauren Gustin Sr. BYU
Alissa Pili Sr. Utah
Erynn Barnum Gr. Mississippi St.
Esmery Martinez Gr. Arizona
Maddy Westbeld Sr. Notre Dame
Olivia Cochran Sr. Louisville
Mimi Collins Gr. NC State
Emma Ronsiek Sr. Creighton
Dre’Una Edwards Gr. Baylor
Aaliyah Moore Jr. Texas
Addie Budnik Sr. Richmond
Sam Brunelle Gr. Virginia
Sania Feagin Jr. South Carolina
DeYona Gaston Sr. Texas
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs So. Baylor
Janiah Barker So. Texas A&M
Aicha Coulibaly Sr. Texas A&M

Related Stories

Gallery: Women's Basketball SEC Media Day

Gallery: Women's Basketball SEC Media Day

Morrow Named To Cheryl Miller Award Preseason Watchlist

Morrow Named To Cheryl Miller Award Preseason Watchlist

Gallery: Women's Basketball Welcome Back Event

Gallery: Women's Basketball Welcome Back Event