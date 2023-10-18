Nabers, Daniels on AP Midseason All-America Teams

BATON ROUGE – LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers has been named first-team midseason All-America by the Associated Press, while quarterback Jayden Daniels was selected to the second-team, the organization announced on Wednesday.

At the midpoint of the college football season, the AP highlighted the top players on both sides of the ball, as well as special teams, by selecting a first and second-team All-America squad.

Daniels and Nabers have been the catalyst behind an LSU offense that ranks No. 2 in the nation in total yards per game (550.4), No. 3 in scoring (45.3) and No. 7 in passing yards (335.9).

As a unit, the Tigers have surpassed the 500-yard mark in total offense in six consecutive games, the longest such streak in school history. LSU’s also scored 48 or more points in three straight conference games, only the second time that’s been accomplished in the SEC era.

Nabers currently leads the nation in receiving yards with 860 on 52 receptions. He’s scored seven touchdowns and is currently one pace to join Josh Reed as the only players in LSU history with two 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Nabers has caught a pass in 25-straight games and has gone over the 100-yard mark four times in 2023, including a 13-catch, 239-effort in the win over Mississippi State.

Daniels has put up numbers worthy of the Heisman Trophy all season as he leads the nation in total offense (401.3), pass efficiency (197.7), and rushing yards by a quarterback (515). He’s been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week three times – the most of any player in the league.

Daniels has four games with at least 400 yards of total offense, including a career-best 513 against Ole Miss when he passed for 414 and rushed for 99. In the comeback win over Missouri, Daniels rushed for a career-high 130 yards and a TD and passed for 259 yards and three scores in the 49-39 victory.

In seven games, Daniels has tossed 22 touchdown passes and accounted for four more on the ground. He leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 nationally in passing TDs and touchdowns responsible for and he No. 3 nationally in passing yards with 327.7 per game.

Daniels has connected on 152-of-208 passes for 2,294 yards, 22 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He’s the only player in LSU history to pass for 5,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a career with the Tigers and he’s one of only two players in FBS history with 11,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards.

AP MIDSEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — Michael Penix Jr., sixth-year, Washington.

RB — Jonathon Brooks, third-year, Texas; Audric Estime, third-year, Notre Dame.

OT — Joe Alt, third-year, Notre Dame; Taliese Fuaga, third-year, Oregon State.

OG — Cooper Beebe, fifth-year, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, fourth-year, Michigan.

C — Jackson Powers-Johnson, third-year, Oregon.

TE — Brock Bowers, third-year, Georgia.

WR — Malik Nabers, third-year, LSU; Luther Burden III, second-year, Missouri; Rome Odunze, fourth-year, Washington.

AP — Ashton Jeanty, second-year, Boise State.

PK — Will Reichard, fifth-year, Alabama.

DEFENSE

EDGE — Laiatu Latu, fifth-year, UCLA; Dallas Turner, third-year, Alabama.

DT — Howard Cross III, fifth-year, Notre Dame; Jer;Zhan Netwon, fourth-year, Illinois.

LB — Payton Wilson, sixth-year, North Carolina State; Jason Henderson, third-year, Old Dominion; Edgerrin Cooper, third-year, Texas A&M.

CB — Kool-aid McKinstry, third-year, Alabama; Kris Abrams-Draine, fourth-year, Missouri.

S — Malaki Starks, second-year, Georgia; Jaylin Simpson, fifth-year, Auburn.

DB — Cooper DeJean, third-year, Iowa.

P — Tory Taylor, fourth-year, Iowa.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — Jayden Daniels, fifth-year, LSU.

RB — Ray Davis, fifth-year, Kentucky; Blake Corum, fourth-year, Michigan.

OT — Olu Fashanu, fourth-year, Penn State; Javon Foster, sixth-year, Missouri.

OG — Christian Haynes, sixth-year, UConn; Tanner Miller, fifth-year, Oregon State.

C — Sedrick Van Pran, fourth-year, Georgia.

WR — Marvin Harrison, Jr, third-year, Ohio State; Troy Franklin, third-year, Oregon; Xavier Legette, fifth-year, South Carolina.

TE — Cade Stover, fifth-year, Ohio State.

AP — Keon Coleman, third-year, Florida State.

PK — Graham Nicholson, third-year, Miami (Ohio).

DEFENSE

EGDE — Jonah Elliss, third-year, Utah; Mohamed Kamara, fifth-year, Colorado State.

DT — T’Vondre Sweat, fifth-year, Texas; Byron Murphy II, fourth-year, Texas.

LB — Danny Stutsman, third-year, Oklahoma; Jay Higgins, fourth-year, Iowa; Power Echols, third-year, North Carolina.

CB — Denzel Burke, third-year, Ohio State; Maxwell Hairston, third-year, Kentucky.

S — Tyler Nubin, fifth-year, Minnesota; Calen Bullock, third-year, Southern California.

DB — Sebastian Castro, fifth-year, Iowa.

P — Matthew Hayball, sixth-year, Vanderbilt.