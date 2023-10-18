LSU Gold
Women's Basketball

Morrow Named To Cheryl Miller Award Preseason Watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Preseason Watchlist on Wednesday by the Basketball Hall of Fame as one of the top 20 small forwards in the nation entering this season.

Morrow is entering her first season at LSU after transferring to LSU over the summer and was rated as the No. 2 player in the transfer portal.

A double-double machine, Morrow has 53 double-doubles in 66 career games. She led the Big East in rebounding both of the past two seasons and finished second in the conference in scoring both years. Last season Morrow averaged 25.7 points (No. 4 in NCAA) and 12.2 rebounds (No. 7 in NCAA). She and Angel Reese were the only two players in the country to rank inside the top-10 nationally in both scoring and rebounding. As a freshman during the 2021-22 season both the WBCA and USBWA tabbed Morrow as the National Freshman of the Year.

Hailey Van Lith was on Tuesday’s Ann Meyers-Drisdale Shooting Guard of the Year Preseason Watchlist.

Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award
NAME CLASS SCHOOL
Aneesah Morrow Jr. LSU
Rickea Jackson Gr. Tennessee
Alyssa Ustby Sr. North Carolina
Cotie McMahon So. Ohio State
Caroline Ducharme Jr. UConn
Aijha Blackwell Gr. Baylor
Azzi Fudd Jr. UConn
Lior Garzon Sr. Oklahoma State
Jordyn Merritt Sr. Texas Tech
Jakia Brown-Turner Gr. Maryland
Madison Scott Sr. Ole Miss
Grace VanSlooten So. Oregon
Skylar Vann Sr. Oklahoma
Yarden Garzon So. Indiana
Jordan King Sr. Marquette
Morgan Maly Sr. Creighton
Kiki Jefferson Gr. Louisville
McKenzie Forbes Gr. USC
Kennedy Todd-Williams Sr. Ole Miss
Mara Braun So. Minnesota

