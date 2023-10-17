LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket $109.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Van Lith On Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award Preseason Watchlist

+0
Van Lith On Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award Preseason Watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – LSU’s Hailey Van Lith was named to the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award Preseason Watchlist on Tuesday by the Basketball Hall of Fame as one of the top 20 shooting guards in the nation entering this season.

Van Lith is entering her first year at LSU after transferring from Louisville. ESPN tabbed her as the top player in this year’s transfer portal.

Over the past three seasons, Van Lith was one of the top players in the ACC and in the country. Last season she was on the First-Team All-ACC and was an AP All-America honorable mention. She averaged 19.7 points, 3.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game last season and was the only player in American other than Iowa’s Caitlin Clark who averaged at least 19 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Over the Summer, Van Lith claimed a Gold Medal with Team USA at the 3×3 FIBA World Cup.

LSU was ranked as the preseason No. 1 team for the first time in program history in both the AP and WBCA Coaches Polls.

Ann Meyers-Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award
NAME CLASS SCHOOL
Gianna Kneepkens Jr. Utah
Charisma Osborne Gr. UCLA
Jaz Shelley Gr. Nebraska
Charlisse Leger-Walker Sr. Washington St.
Ta’Niya Latson So. Florida St.
Celeste Taylor Sr. Ohio State
Gabby Gregory Gr. Kansas St.
Hailey Van Lith Gr. LSU
Sara Scallia Gr. Indiana
Laila Phelia Jr. Michigan
Ashley Owusu Sr. Penn St.
Quinesha Lockett Gr. Toledo
Brynna Maxwell Gr. Gonzaga
Shaylee Gonzales Gr. Texas
Hannah Jump Gr. Stanford
Abbey Hsu Sr. Columbia
Paige Bueckers R. Jr. UConn
Sonia Citron Jr. Notre Dame
JJ Quinerly Jr. West Virginia
Sammie Puisis Sr. USF

Related Stories

LSU Ranked No. 1 In Preseason AP Poll

LSU Ranked No. 1 In Preseason AP Poll

IN FOCUS: Women's Basketball Forward Sa'Myah Smith

IN FOCUS: Women's Basketball Forward Sa'Myah Smith

Smith played in all 36 games for the Tigers last year as a true freshman. As the first forward off of Head Coach Kim Mulkey’s bench, she averaged 4.6 points and 4.0 rebounds. Smith averaged 14 minutes a game, showing the trust that Mulkey had in a freshman to play the game the correct way.
TNT To Broadcast LSU’s Vegas Season Opener vs. Colorado

TNT To Broadcast LSU’s Vegas Season Opener vs. Colorado