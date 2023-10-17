Van Lith On Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award Preseason Watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – LSU’s Hailey Van Lith was named to the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award Preseason Watchlist on Tuesday by the Basketball Hall of Fame as one of the top 20 shooting guards in the nation entering this season.

Van Lith is entering her first year at LSU after transferring from Louisville. ESPN tabbed her as the top player in this year’s transfer portal.

Over the past three seasons, Van Lith was one of the top players in the ACC and in the country. Last season she was on the First-Team All-ACC and was an AP All-America honorable mention. She averaged 19.7 points, 3.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game last season and was the only player in American other than Iowa’s Caitlin Clark who averaged at least 19 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Over the Summer, Van Lith claimed a Gold Medal with Team USA at the 3×3 FIBA World Cup.

LSU was ranked as the preseason No. 1 team for the first time in program history in both the AP and WBCA Coaches Polls.