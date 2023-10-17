Offensive Line on Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s offensive line has been named to the midseason honor roll by the Joe Moore Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding offensive line in college football, the Foundation for Teamwork announced on Tuesday.

LSU’s offensive line is one of 23 recognized on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll. The Tigers are joined by five other teams from the SEC in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.

LSU’s offensive line, which features sophomore tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones, junior guards Garret Dellinger and Miles Frazier and senior center Charles Turner, has helped the Tigers become one of the most explosive units in college football. LSU has started the same group of five players on the offensive line in all seven games this year.

LSU’s offense ranks among the Top 10 in the country in seven categories – No.2 in total offense (550.4), first downs (27.7), and 3rd-down conversions (57.5 pct.), No. 3 in scoring (45.3), No. 4 pass efficiency (188.0 rating), No. 7 in passing (337.7), and No. 10 in rushing (214.6).

LSU is one of only two teams nationally to be ranked among the Top 10 in both rushing and passing yards per game.

Individually, Jones earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the win over Missouri, while Turner was named the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week for his play against Auburn.

“The offensive line units on the 2023 Midseason Honor Roll have caught the attention of the committee through the October 14 weekend, by demonstrating some or all of the award criteria in a recognizable way,” said Cole Cubelic, chairman of the Joe Moore Award voting committee. “The bar will raise significantly from here, and the consistency required to earn further recognition will be how the elite units eventually separate themselves.”

“It’s been fun to watch these units come together and begin to elevate their play as the year has progressed,” said Lance Zierlein, JMA voting committee member and NFL Draft analyst. “Our experience has shown that the cream begins to rise to the top from here on out, so we’ll keep a closer eye on all units to see how they finish down the stretch, especially in November. As always, having some depth and staying healthy will be critical.”

LSU won the Joe Moore Award in 2019.