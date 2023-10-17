LSU Ranked No. 1 In Preseason AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – For the first time in program history, LSU will enter the season as the nation’s top-ranked team as the Tigers came in at No. 1 in Tuesday’s Preseason AP Poll.

The Tigers also came in a No. 1 in Tuesday’s WBCA Coaches Poll.

Coming off a national championship, LSU was nearly a unanimous preseason No. 1 as all but one voter tabbed the Tigers as the top team going into the season. LSU returns a lot from last year’s team that won the program’s first ever NCAA Championship and it added the top two players out of the transfer portal as well as the nation’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class.

LSU has spent time as the No. 1 ranked team throughout the course of four seasons. Before finishing the year last season ranked No. 1, the last time the Tigers held the top spot was during the 2004-05 season.

The Tigers will host their first of two exhibition games Next Thursday, October 26 against East Texas Baptist. The other exhibition in the PMAC will be on November 1 against Loyola (New Orleans). The Tigers will begin their season on November 6 in Las Vegas against No. 20 Colorado before returning home to host Queens (N.C.) on November 9 when they will raise the National Championship banner in the PMAC.