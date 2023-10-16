Geaux Figure: Tigers Trending Upward
Daniels’ Domination
Jayden Daniels is putting up numbers we haven’t seen at LSU since – well, four years ago. More on the 2019 comps shortly, but it’s safe to say that Daniels is pushing himself into the Heisman conversation with his performances this season.
Two particular areas of strength: his play under pressure and his ability to push the ball downfield. Daniels has always been California cool – “he doesn’t flinch,” says left tackle Will Campbell. But his ability to punish the defense over the top has taken his play, and this offense, to new heights this season.
|Category
|Stat
|National Ranking (FBS)
|2nd half Passer Rating
|148.1
|1st
|Passer Rating vs. Blitz
|149.1
|1st
|Passer Rating when Hit
|151.4
|2nd
|Passer Rating vs. Pressure
|128.6
|3rd
|Category
|Stat
|National Ranking (FBS)
|Big Time Throws
|16
|2nd
|Passer Rating
|145.2
|1st
|TDs
|13
|1st
|Adjusted Completion %
|70.6%
|1st
|Yards per attempt
|23.5
|1st
|Yards
|798
|3rd
Defensive Improvement
As good as the Tigers’ offense is, LSU’s defense can win games by limiting big plays, getting stops in key spots, and forcing the occasional turnover here and there. While the unit struggled through four quarters against Ole Miss and Arkansas, as well as the first half against Missouri, its last six quarters have showcased a winning formula. The key: wrapping up.
|Opponent
|Missed Tackles
|Yards After Contact
|Arkansas
|11
|126
|Ole Miss
|18
|242
|Missouri
|3
|81
|Auburn
|2
|78
