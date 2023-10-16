Geaux Figure: Tigers Trending Upward

Daniels’ Domination

Jayden Daniels is putting up numbers we haven’t seen at LSU since – well, four years ago. More on the 2019 comps shortly, but it’s safe to say that Daniels is pushing himself into the Heisman conversation with his performances this season.

Two particular areas of strength: his play under pressure and his ability to push the ball downfield. Daniels has always been California cool – “he doesn’t flinch,” says left tackle Will Campbell. But his ability to punish the defense over the top has taken his play, and this offense, to new heights this season.

Cool Under Pressure Category Stat National Ranking (FBS) 2nd half Passer Rating 148.1 1st Passer Rating vs. Blitz 149.1 1st Passer Rating when Hit 151.4 2nd Passer Rating vs. Pressure 128.6 3rd

Going Deep (Throws of 20+ yards) Category Stat National Ranking (FBS) Big Time Throws 16 2nd Passer Rating 145.2 1st TDs 13 1st Adjusted Completion % 70.6% 1st Yards per attempt 23.5 1st Yards 798 3rd

Defensive Improvement

As good as the Tigers’ offense is, LSU’s defense can win games by limiting big plays, getting stops in key spots, and forcing the occasional turnover here and there. While the unit struggled through four quarters against Ole Miss and Arkansas, as well as the first half against Missouri, its last six quarters have showcased a winning formula. The key: wrapping up.

Defensive Improvement Opponent Missed Tackles Yards After Contact Arkansas 11 126 Ole Miss 18 242 Missouri 3 81 Auburn 2 78

