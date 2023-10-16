LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket $109.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Football

Geaux Figure: Tigers Trending Upward

by Cody Worsham
Read the Rest on LSU GOLD +0
Geaux Figure: Tigers Trending Upward

Daniels’ Domination

Jayden Daniels is putting up numbers we haven’t seen at LSU since – well, four years ago. More on the 2019 comps shortly, but it’s safe to say that Daniels is pushing himself into the Heisman conversation with his performances this season.

Two particular areas of strength: his play under pressure and his ability to push the ball downfield. Daniels has always been California cool – “he doesn’t flinch,” says left tackle Will Campbell. But his ability to punish the defense over the top has taken his play, and this offense, to new heights this season.

Cool Under Pressure
Category Stat National Ranking (FBS)
2nd half Passer Rating 148.1 1st
Passer Rating vs. Blitz 149.1 1st
Passer Rating when Hit 151.4 2nd
Passer Rating vs. Pressure 128.6 3rd

 

Going Deep (Throws of 20+ yards)
Category Stat National Ranking (FBS)
Big Time Throws 16 2nd
Passer Rating 145.2 1st
TDs 13 1st
Adjusted Completion % 70.6% 1st
Yards per attempt 23.5 1st
Yards 798 3rd

 

Defensive Improvement

As good as the Tigers’ offense is, LSU’s defense can win games by limiting big plays, getting stops in key spots, and forcing the occasional turnover here and there. While the unit struggled through four quarters against Ole Miss and Arkansas, as well as the first half against Missouri, its last six quarters have showcased a winning formula. The key: wrapping up.

Defensive Improvement
Opponent Missed Tackles Yards After Contact
Arkansas 11 126
Ole Miss 18 242
Missouri 3 81
Auburn 2 78

 

This is an excerpt from a larger story on LSU.gold. Read it here

Related Stories

Gallery: Football vs Auburn

Gallery: Football vs Auburn

Oct. 15 Football National Rankings

Oct. 15 Football National Rankings

LSU Football vs. Auburn - Highlights

LSU Football vs. Auburn - Highlights