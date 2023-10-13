LSU XC’s Women Finish Top 10 at the Arturo Barrios Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The LSU women finished 10th on Friday at the Arturo Barrios Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M at the Dale Watts XC Course in College Station, Texas.
Leading the women to a top-10 finish this week was Lorena Rangel-Batres once again. She led the way with a 15th-place finish among 400 runners, and a new PR of 20:07.8. As a team, the Tigers scored 275 points for 10th out of 41 total schools.
Closing out the top-50 individual finishers on the women’s side were Ella Chesnut in 46th with a time of 20:34.6 (PR) and Michaela Rose in 48th with a time of 20:39.2.
The LSU men opened up the day with a 29th-place finish as a team out of 39 schools.
The top-three finishers for the men were Jack Wallace (105th, 24:42.4), Dyllon Nimmers (183rd, 25:16.6), and Casey Goetschel (198th, 25:23.6).
Today’s meet marked the end of the regular season for cross country meets before heading on to the postseason in a couple weeks.
LSU returns to action on Friday, October 27, when the Tigers head to the SEC Championships in Columbia, S.C. The men are set to start at 9:03 a.m. CT, while the women are set for 9:45 a.m.
Results – Arturo Barrios Invitational
Women’s Top-10 Team Scores
1. Utah Valley – 97
2. UCLA – 188
3. Boston College – 206
4. Ohio State – 214
5. Connecticut – 215
6. SMU – 225
7. Texas A&M – 231
8. Toledo – 233
9. Eastern Michigan – 255
10. LSU – 275
LSU Women Individual Times (6K)
15. Lorena Rangel-Batres – 20:07.8
46. Ella Chesnut – 20:34.6
48. Michaela Rose – 20:39.2
65. Callie Hardy – 20:51.9
106. Montana Monk – 21:14.7
138. Sophie Martin – 21:30.0
145. Gwyneth Hughes – 21:33.0
216. Adele Broussard – 22:18.2
257. Hailey Day – 22:42.5
268. Katie Johnson – 22:48.5
273. Svenya Stoyanoff – 22:51.7
278. Annie Fink – 22:52.4
285. Shelby Spoor – 22:59.9
Men’s Top-10 Team Scores
1. Tulane – 103
2. Indiana – 113
3. Incarnate Word – 188
4. Texas A&M – 192
5. South Dakota State – 209
6. Youngstown State – 244
7. Georgia Tech – 248
8. Ohio State – 256
9. Arkansas State – 289
10. Texas Tech – 294
LSU Men Individual Times (8K)
105. Jack Wallace – 24:42.4
183. Dyllon Nimmers – 25:16.6
198. Casey Goetschel – 25:23.6
214. Will Dart – 25:31.8
222. Hugh Carlson – 25:37.7
277. Alex Holbrook – 26:12.0
310. Rhen Langley – 26:35.6
