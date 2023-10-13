Andre’ Sam’s path to LSU has been anything but easy.

Sam is in his seventh year of Division I college football. He started his journey after high school as an undersized and unranked recruit with no offers despite an impressive senior season. Sam recorded 48 catches for 775 yards and 11 touchdowns at Iowa (La.) High School, where he earned All-State honors as a wide receiver and returner.

There was one distinct day that would eventually propel Sam’s long path to playing at LSU. On Sam’s first day of his senior year, his brother, Aaron Sam, tragically passed away.

“I think about Aaron every second of every single day,” Sam said about his older brother. “I know he wants me to continue being the best version of me on and off the field. I’m not just living my dream; I’m living our dream – together. Every time I’m on the field I can feel him with me.”

Aaron Sam was an all-conference defensive back at McNeese from 2011 to 2014. Aaron was an iconic figure in Lake Charles, as he helped lead the Cowboys to a 2013 FCS Playoff quarterfinal with his unstoppable physicality and what head coach Lance Guidry called, “Defense. With Attitude, or DWA.”

This wasn’t the first time Andre’ Sam had faced adversity at a young age. His father and grandfather passed away when he was just six years old. Sam developed a speech impediment shortly after.

When asked about working to overcome his stutter, Sam said, “When I was younger, I never spoke and never liked huge crowds.” He went on to say, “I would tell kids to never stop being you. No matter what goes on, always be yourself, no matter what!”

Sam would eventually walk on to play for Coach Guidry at McNeese. The young and eager walk-on quickly earned himself a scholarship after the Cowboys’ preseason. Sam grew under guidance of Guidry and was named to the All-Southland Conference first team in his junior and senior seasons.

“I was the kid who graduated from high school with zero stars and zero offers,” said Sam. “Going to McNeese was a huge blessing. I am very grateful for McNeese taking a chance on a young 150-pound kid from Iowa High School.”

After spending his senior season at McNeese under head coach Frank Wilson, who is now associate head coach at LSU, Sam transferred in 2022 to Marshall, where he would link back up with Guidry, who by this time was the Thundering Herd’s defensive coordinator. After one season with Marshall, Sam entered the transfer portal once again following Guidry’s departure from the program. This time as a highly prized recruit.

“I am also thankful for my time spent at Marshall. Although I was only there a year, they treated me just like family from the very first day,” Sam explained about his season at the West Virginia school.

Over six seasons of college football, it was very clear that Sam’s play on the field was much louder than any words could explain. His speech impediment did not stop him from anything he set his mind to. Once he steps across those white lines, his world changes and he speaks through the cracking of helmets and loud pop of shoulder pads.

When asked about what it is like to not worry about his stutter and just play football, Sam was passionate in saying, “It’s amazing! Most people don’t know what it’s like. I put my all into football. Even getting lit after making a big play, it’s just a whole different excitement and feeling for me. There are no thoughts going through my mind except ‘How can I be the best version of myself for my teammates?’”

His defense with attitude earned him his very first official visit to Baton Rouge. The Louisiana native dreamed of playing on such a stage growing up in Iowa, just 114 miles west of Baton Rouge. Sam took the hard road in his journey to playing on Saturday nights in Death Valley. He committed to LSU for his final season of eligibility.

“I come from Iowa, Louisiana, where not too many people come out of there. So, it feels really good to play for LSU,” Sam said. “The main objective for me is to give kids hope that you can make it from Lake Charles or Iowa. I also love being just two hours from home so my family and friends can come support me.”

Andre’ Sam is proud of where he is from and who he has become. The passionate 25-year-old won’t ever back down from what’s in front of him. Instead of letting his past and his obstacles set him back, he uses them as a driving force in empowering him to the next level – wherever that may be. Sam might have already been on the scene for seven years, but he’s just getting started.