Volleyball

Volleyball Prepared for Stout Defenses in Texas A&M, Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is set for a couple of SEC matches this weekend when they host Texas A&M Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and then play at Georgia Sunday afternoon inside Stegman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

LSU (7-8, 2-3 SEC) and Texas A&M (12-4, 4-2 SEC) will play at 8 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 13. The match will air on SEC Network with Kevin Barnett and Ci Michael on the call. Friday night will mark the third time in a four-match stretch that the Fighting Tigers will have a televised match. LSU heads to Athens for a 1 p.m. CT match against Georgia (10-7, 1-4 SEC) on Sunday, Oct. 15, that will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Kaleb Frady and Nikki Chester calling the match.

LSU will honor breast cancer survivors Friday night during a set break. To RSVP and receive more information about being honored as a breast cancer survivor on the court, please email promotions@lsu.edu.

The Tigers seek to respond after dropping six consecutive sets last week against the top two teams in the SEC and a pair of top 15 teams in the country against No. 10 Tennessee and No. 12 Arkansas. LSU has a .242 hitting percentage this season behind 12.65 kills per set on 11.89 assists per set. LSU also averages 1.40 aces, 1.75 blocks and 13.16 digs per set. 

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson ranks No. 4 in the SEC and No. 32 in the NCAA with 4.04 kills per set and No. 6 in the league with 4.51 points per set. Robinson has totaled three matches with 20 or more kills this season in addition to 28 blocks and eight aces. 

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi ranks No. 6 in the conference with a .361 hitting percentage behind 115 total kills and leads the team with 39 blocks. Middle blocker Angie Lee leads the front line with 0.92 blocks per set, with 34 total blocks over the last 11 matches.

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson has been heating up as of late and is second on the team with 2.35 kills per set and adds 14 blocks and five aces, while Right side Jade Demps has registered 2.25 kills per set, contributes 24 blocks, nine aces, and averages 2.24 digs per set.

Setter Maddie Waak ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 9.44 assists per set and has a team-high 17 aces and 2.38 digs per set this season. Defensive specialist Bri Anderson averages 2.23 digs per set and 89 total digs in 40 sets. Defensive specialist Erin Carmichael follows with 2.15 digs per set and matches Waak’s 17 aces this season.

Versus Texas A&M

Texas A&M are receiving votes in the latest AVCA rankings and are on a two-match winning streak after defeating Ole Miss and Mississippi St. on the road last week. The Aggies are 5-1 on the road this season, with their most significant win to date being a five-set victory at then No. 4 Florida on Sept. 27. Texas A&M has a fierce block that averages 3.12 blocks per set, leading the SEC and ranking No. 2 in the NCAA. TAMU also leads the SEC with 181 total blocks (No. 12 in the NCAA) and holding opponents to a .162 attack percentage (No. 25 in the NCAA). Offensively, TAMU ranks No. 3 in the SEC with a .271 hitting percentage behind 13.38 kills on 12.72 assists per set, ranking No. 4 in the SEC in each category. 

Middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla is the nation’s leader with 1.93 blocks per set and 108 total blocks. She also has a .402 hitting percentage with 88 total kills and nine aces this season. Outside hitter Logan Lednicky paces the offense with 3.60 kills per set (209 total) with a .302 hitting percentage and averages 1.03 blocks per set. Outside hitters Caroline Meuth and Bianna Muoneke follow with 2.98 and 2.82 kills per set and 12 and 11 aces, respectively. The Aggies feature two setters, Nisa Buzlutepe and Margot Manning. Buzlutepe has a team-high 6.55 assists per set, and Manning averages 4.27 assists per set but leads the team with 25 aces (No. 5 in the SEC). 

LSU trails Texas A&M in the all-time series 19-30 but is currently on a two-match winning streak against the Aggies and has won three of the last five matches.

at Georgia

Georgia opened its SEC schedule with three consecutive losses against ranked opponents. After sweeping Mississippi State last Friday (Oct. 6), the Bulldogs dropped a four-set match at South Carolina Wednesday night (Oct. 11). The Bulldogs have a .229 hitting percentage and rank fifth in the SEC in holding their opposition to a .186 hitting percentage. Georgia’s offense averages 12.64 kills, 11.77 assists and 1.80 aces per set (No. 4 in the SEC) while defensively averaging 2.32 blocks and 12.89 digs per set. 

Middle blocker Sophie Fischer leads the SEC and ranks No. 11 in the nation with 5.11 points per set after recording 4.05 kills and 1.30 blocks per set. Fischer’s averages in kills and blocks lead the team and ranks No. 3 and No. 4 in the SEC, respectively. She is also second on the team with 20 aces. Setter Clara Brower ranks No. 7 in the conference with 9.77 assists per set and has 21 aces and a team-high 2.56 digs per set (156 total).

LSU leads Georgia 40-27 in the all-time series but is currently on a three-match losing streak versus the Bulldogs. 

