Volleyball Prepared for Stout Defenses in Texas A&M, Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is set for a couple of SEC matches this weekend when they host Texas A&M Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and then play at Georgia Sunday afternoon inside Stegman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

LSU (7-8, 2-3 SEC) and Texas A&M (12-4, 4-2 SEC) will play at 8 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 13. The match will air on SEC Network with Kevin Barnett and Ci Michael on the call. Friday night will mark the third time in a four-match stretch that the Fighting Tigers will have a televised match. LSU heads to Athens for a 1 p.m. CT match against Georgia (10-7, 1-4 SEC) on Sunday, Oct. 15, that will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Kaleb Frady and Nikki Chester calling the match.

LSU will honor breast cancer survivors Friday night during a set break. To RSVP and receive more information about being honored as a breast cancer survivor on the court, please email promotions@lsu.edu.

The Tigers seek to respond after dropping six consecutive sets last week against the top two teams in the SEC and a pair of top 15 teams in the country against No. 10 Tennessee and No. 12 Arkansas. LSU has a .242 hitting percentage this season behind 12.65 kills per set on 11.89 assists per set. LSU also averages 1.40 aces, 1.75 blocks and 13.16 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson ranks No. 4 in the SEC and No. 32 in the NCAA with 4.04 kills per set and No. 6 in the league with 4.51 points per set. Robinson has totaled three matches with 20 or more kills this season in addition to 28 blocks and eight aces.

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi ranks No. 6 in the conference with a .361 hitting percentage behind 115 total kills and leads the team with 39 blocks. Middle blocker Angie Lee leads the front line with 0.92 blocks per set, with 34 total blocks over the last 11 matches.

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson has been heating up as of late and is second on the team with 2.35 kills per set and adds 14 blocks and five aces, while Right side Jade Demps has registered 2.25 kills per set, contributes 24 blocks, nine aces, and averages 2.24 digs per set.

Setter Maddie Waak ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 9.44 assists per set and has a team-high 17 aces and 2.38 digs per set this season. Defensive specialist Bri Anderson averages 2.23 digs per set and 89 total digs in 40 sets. Defensive specialist Erin Carmichael follows with 2.15 digs per set and matches Waak’s 17 aces this season.

