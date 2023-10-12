Volleyball Prepared for Stout Defenses in Texas A&M, Georgia

Versus Texas A&M
Texas A&M are receiving votes in the latest AVCA rankings and are on a two-match winning streak after defeating Ole Miss and Mississippi St. on the road last week. The Aggies are 5-1 on the road this season, with their most significant win to date being a five-set victory at then No. 4 Florida on Sept. 27. Texas A&M has a fierce block that averages 3.12 blocks per set, leading the SEC and ranking No. 2 in the NCAA. TAMU also leads the SEC with 181 total blocks (No. 12 in the NCAA) and holding opponents to a .162 attack percentage (No. 25 in the NCAA). Offensively, TAMU ranks No. 3 in the SEC with a .271 hitting percentage behind 13.38 kills on 12.72 assists per set, ranking No. 4 in the SEC in each category.
Middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla is the nation’s leader with 1.93 blocks per set and 108 total blocks. She also has a .402 hitting percentage with 88 total kills and nine aces this season. Outside hitter Logan Lednicky paces the offense with 3.60 kills per set (209 total) with a .302 hitting percentage and averages 1.03 blocks per set. Outside hitters Caroline Meuth and Bianna Muoneke follow with 2.98 and 2.82 kills per set and 12 and 11 aces, respectively. The Aggies feature two setters, Nisa Buzlutepe and Margot Manning. Buzlutepe has a team-high 6.55 assists per set, and Manning averages 4.27 assists per set but leads the team with 25 aces (No. 5 in the SEC).
LSU trails Texas A&M in the all-time series 19-30 but is currently on a two-match winning streak against the Aggies and has won three of the last five matches.