Mondo Duplantis and Sha’Carri Richardson Named Nominees for World Athletics’ World Athlete of the Year

MONACO – LSU Track and Field alumni Armand “Mondo” Duplantis and Sha’Carri Richardson were named nominees for their respective World Athletics’ 2023 World Athlete of the Year awards this week.

World Athletics confirmed a list of 11 nominees for both the Men’s and Women’s World Athlete of the Year. These athletes were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

In what has been another memorable year for the sport, the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, one-day meeting circuits, label-road races and other events around the world.

At the World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Richardson made three trips to the podium in her first meet on the world stage. She stormed to gold in the 100 meter and bronze in the 200 meter prior to closing the weekend with gold in the 4×100-meter relay.

Along with Richardson at the World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Mondo was crowned the World Champion for his main event. Duplantis also went on to the Diamond League Final in Eugene, Ore., winning the meet with his seventh world record in pole vault. He cleared a height of 6.23m (20’ 5.25”) to cap off another stellar season. Duplantis has previously won the men’s award twice, being crowned in 2020 and 2022.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on X will count as one vote.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Saturday 28 October. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics on 13-14 November.

The winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms on 11 December.

Further information about the World Athletics Awards 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks.

The full list of nominees for 2023 Men’s World Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Neeraj Chopra, IND, javelin

Ryan Crouser, USA, shot put

Mondo Duplantis, SWE, pole vault

Soufiane El Bakkali, MAR, 3000m steeplechase

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, NOR, 1500m/mile/5000m

Kelvin Kiptum, KEN, marathon

Pierce LePage, CAN, decathlon

Noah Lyles, USA, 100m/200m

Alvaro Martin, ESP, race walk

Miltiadis Tentoglou, long jump

Karsten Warholm, NOR, 400m hurdles/400m

The full list of nominees for 2023 Women’s World Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Tigist Assefa, ETH, marathon

Femke Bol, NED, 400m/400m hurdles

Shericka Jackson, JAM, 100m/200m

Faith Kipyegon, KEN, 1500m/mile/5000m

Haruka Kitaguchi, JPN, javelin

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, UKR, high jump

Maria Perez, ESP, race walk

Gudaf Tsegay, ETH, 5000m/10,000m

Sha’Carri Richardson, 100m/200m

Yulimar Rojas, VEN, triple jump

Winfed Yavi, BRN, 3000m steeplechase

