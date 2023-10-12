Mondo Duplantis and Sha’Carri Richardson Named Nominees for World Athletics’ World Athlete of the Year
MONACO – LSU Track and Field alumni Armand “Mondo” Duplantis and Sha’Carri Richardson were named nominees for their respective World Athletics’ 2023 World Athlete of the Year awards this week.
World Athletics confirmed a list of 11 nominees for both the Men’s and Women’s World Athlete of the Year. These athletes were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.
In what has been another memorable year for the sport, the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, one-day meeting circuits, label-road races and other events around the world.
At the World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Richardson made three trips to the podium in her first meet on the world stage. She stormed to gold in the 100 meter and bronze in the 200 meter prior to closing the weekend with gold in the 4×100-meter relay.
Along with Richardson at the World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Mondo was crowned the World Champion for his main event. Duplantis also went on to the Diamond League Final in Eugene, Ore., winning the meet with his seventh world record in pole vault. He cleared a height of 6.23m (20’ 5.25”) to cap off another stellar season. Duplantis has previously won the men’s award twice, being crowned in 2020 and 2022.
A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.
The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on X will count as one vote.
The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.
Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Saturday 28 October. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics on 13-14 November.
The winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms on 11 December.
Further information about the World Athletics Awards 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks.
The full list of nominees for 2023 Men’s World Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):
Neeraj Chopra, IND, javelin
Ryan Crouser, USA, shot put
Mondo Duplantis, SWE, pole vault
Soufiane El Bakkali, MAR, 3000m steeplechase
Jakob Ingebrigtsen, NOR, 1500m/mile/5000m
Kelvin Kiptum, KEN, marathon
Pierce LePage, CAN, decathlon
Noah Lyles, USA, 100m/200m
Alvaro Martin, ESP, race walk
Miltiadis Tentoglou, long jump
Karsten Warholm, NOR, 400m hurdles/400m
The full list of nominees for 2023 Women’s World Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):
Tigist Assefa, ETH, marathon
Femke Bol, NED, 400m/400m hurdles
Shericka Jackson, JAM, 100m/200m
Faith Kipyegon, KEN, 1500m/mile/5000m
Haruka Kitaguchi, JPN, javelin
Yaroslava Mahuchikh, UKR, high jump
Maria Perez, ESP, race walk
Gudaf Tsegay, ETH, 5000m/10,000m
Sha’Carri Richardson, 100m/200m
Yulimar Rojas, VEN, triple jump
Winfed Yavi, BRN, 3000m steeplechase
