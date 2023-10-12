Football Great Britt Named 2023 SEC Legend

BATON ROUGE – James Britt, one of only five players in LSU history to earn both Academic All-America and All-America honors, has been named to the 2023 Southeastern Conference Football Legends Class, the SEC announced on Thursday.

Britt, a native of Minden, La., will be honored on Saturday in Tiger Stadium during LSU’s game with Auburn.

The class will be honored at the 2023 SEC Football “Weekend of Champions” December 1-2 in Atlanta, Ga, highlighted by the annual SEC Legends Celebration presented by T-Mobile on Friday, December 1 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The group will also be recognized prior to the SEC Football Championship Game, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 2.

Britt earned All-America honors at cornerback in 1982 for his play in LSU’s run to the Orange Bowl that year. Britt had 53 tackles and four interceptions, returning one for a touchdown against Tennessee, in helping LSU to an 8-3-1 mark that year.

He capped his senior season earning National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete recognition, one of the most prestigious honors in college football. Britt was a three-time Academic All-SEC selection and he earned first-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 1982.

A two-time permanent team captain, Britt finished his career with 209 tackles and nine interceptions. He graduated from LSU with a 3.5 grade point average in accounting before being selected in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

He played five seasons for the Falcons, appearing in 60 games with 28 starts. He’s a member of the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 2023 Football Legends Class includes 14 former stars who excelled on the gridiron and helped write the rich history of the sport at their respective institutions. This year’s class includes All-Americans, All-SEC selections, Academic All-Americans and NFL standouts. The group represents teams that won SEC Championships, won Super Bowl titles and are represented in state, school and college football halls of fame.

2023 SEC Football Legends:

Alabama – Andre Smith, Offensive Tackle, 2006-08

Arkansas – Dick Bumpas, Defensive Tackle, 1968-70

Auburn – Ed King, Offensive Lineman, 1988-90

Florida – Shane Matthews, Quarterback, 1990-92

Georgia – Knowshon Moreno, Running Back, 2007-08

Kentucky – Wesley Woodyard, Linebacker, 2004-07

LSU – James Britt, Defensive Back, 1979-82

Ole Miss – Patrick Willis, Linebacker, 2003-06

Mississippi State – Reggie Kelly, Tight End, 1995-98

Missouri – Chase Coffman, Tight End, 2005-08

South Carolina – Marcus Lattimore, Running Back, 2010-12

Tennessee – Joey Kent, Wide Receiver, 1992-96

Texas A&M – Ray Childress, Defensive Lineman, 1981-84

Vanderbilt – Jamie Winborn, Linebacker, 1998-2000