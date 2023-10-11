LSU's Lindblad, Stone Share SEC Golfer Of The Week Honor

BATON ROUGE –– After sharing medalist honors on Tuesday, LSU grad students Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone share Southeastern Conference Golfers of the Week honor on Wednesday.

The duo shared the weekly honor with another tournament winner, Maisie Filler of Florida, a winner in the Tar Heels Classic.

Lindblad and Stone tied for the top spot in the Illini Women’s Invitational at prestigious Medinah Country Club outside Chicago with identical scores of 9-under par 207.

Lindblad posted rounds of 67-72-68, while Stone scored rounds of 69-70-68.

For the native of Sweden, Lindblad, it was her second win of the fall and her 13th career college win at LSU. That is believe to tie her for the SEC mark in career wins at 13 held by Stacy Lewis at Arkansas (2005-08). Lindblad has posted 14 consecutive rounds of par/under dating back to the final five rounds of the 2023 spring season.

Stone, from Riverview, Florida, captured her third career college title at Medinah and all of her three wins have come in the last 10 starts for the Tigers dating back to the first event of the 2023 spring season. Stone’s win adds to a tremendous 2023 campaign that has seen her finish eighth in the Augusta National Women’s AM and runner-up at the United States Women’s Amateur in California.

The Tigers won the team championship at Medinah with a three-day total of 27-under par 837.