Galligan Named To Top Drawer Soccer Top 100 Freshmen List

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer forward Ava Galligan was named to Top Drawer Soccer’s midseason Top 100 freshman list, released by the organization on Wednesday morning.

Galligan placed as the No. 39 freshman in the country as she owns two goals, four assists and 23 shots in her debut season with the Tigers this year.

A native of Ashburn, Virginia, Galligan has earned the start in 11 out of the squad’s 14 matches in her first year as a Tiger. With over 800 minutes played thus far, the freshman continues to prove herself as an offensive weapon on the pitch.

The freshman leads the squad in assists with four, along with teammate Mollie Baker. Both rank amongst the top-10 players in the league in assists.

Galligan’s first collegiate goal came against Pepperdine as she scored the equalizer to help her team earn a point on a draw against the Waves. Most recently, she scored the game-winner against Tennessee on a cross from Rammie Noel to defeat the Volunteers 1-0 and secure the Tigers third conference win.

