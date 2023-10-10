TNT To Broadcast LSU’s Vegas Season Opener vs. Colorado

ATLANTA – Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, in association with Position Sports and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, today announced that LSU’s season opener against Colorado will air on TNT for an exclusive presentation of the 2023 Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas on Monday, November 6, from T-Mobile Arena.

After LSU drew 9.9 millions viewers on ABC in its National Championship victory over Iowa to close last season, the Tigers will once again be featured prominently on national television to start this season. With this announcement, LSU will have a total of 18 televised games throughout the regular season.

Coverage will begin at 6 p.m. CT on TNT with the season premiere set to begin at 6:30. All studio and live game coverage will be available to stream via the B/R Sports Add-On tier on Max. Bleacher Report will also have extensive coverage of the day’s thrilling action across its social, digital, and mobile platforms. LSU and Colorado will begin the afternoon session, followed by a men’s matchup between USC and Kansas State.