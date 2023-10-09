Tigers, Lindblad, Stone In Lead After Two Rounds At Medinah

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team and Latanna Stone and Ingrid Lindblad finished the first 36 holes of the Illini Women’s Invitational in the lead at the famed Medinah Golf Club outside Chicago, on Monday.

The tournament concludes with a final 18-hole round with a 9 a.m. CT shotgun start.

LSU posted 25 birdies by its five team members in the opening round of the tournament Monday morning to post 13-under par, counting four under par scores and dropping a fifth in the play five, count four format to grab the lead. In the afternoon round, with the wind picking up, the Tigers came home in 1-under par to finish the day at 14-under par 562 (275-287).

Northwestern is the closest pursuer entering the final round at 8-under par 568 after rounds of 291-277 with Georgia another three shots back at 5-under 571 (292-279). Ole Miss is fourth at 3-under 573 with San Jose State and SMU tied for fifth at 2-under par 574.

LSU, ranked 1, 3 and 4 in the three major preseason polls, is looking for its first win of the season after finishing second and seventh in its opening two events.

Both Stone and Lindblad are tied for the lead as part of a quartet of golfers that toured the 36-holes in 5-under par 139 on the par 72, 6,166-yard layout.

Stone had rounds of 69-70 and Lindblad posted 67-72, including birdies on her final two holes of the afternoon round. That kept Lindblad’s current streak of even/under par collegiate rounds alive at 13 dating back to the final five rounds a season ago.

Stone, a finalist for the United States Women’s Amateur Championship, won titles in the spring of 2023 for the Tigers.

Stone and Lindblad are tied with Caterina Done of Georgia (71-68) and Darae Chung of San Jose State (70-69), all at 5-under 139.

Carla Tejedo also had a good day for the Tigers with 69 and 73 for a 36-hole total of 142, good enough for a tie for 11th place at 2-under par. Individual competitor Edit Hertzman, Aine Donegan and Taylor Riley all posted T17 numbers of 1-under par 143 as Hertzman recorded 74-69, Donegan 71 and Riley 70-73.

LSU leads the field in all three-hole categories, topped by 20-under par on the par 5s. LSU was +4 on the par 4s and +2 on the par 3s. LSU had a tournament best 40 birdies for the 36 holes and one of the 11 eagles was recorded by Riley.

Riley was one of three golfers to go -6 on the par 5 holes with Lindblad at -5. Hertzman, Lindblad and Stone each had nine birdies on the day.

Live scoring for the final round will be available on Golfstat.com.

Illini Women’s Invitational

Medinah Country Club – Medinah, Illinois

Second Round Team Results (288-576)

1 LSU 275-287 – 562 -14; 2. Northwestern 291-277 – 568 -8; 3. Georgia 292-279 – 571 -5; 4 Ole Miss 284-289 – 573 -3; T5 San Jose 288-286 – 574 -2; T5 SMU 297-277 – 574 -2; 7 Ohio State 288-287 – 575 -1; T8 Oklahoma State 294-286 – 580 +4; T8 Alabama 299-281 – 580 +4; 10 Houston 290-292 – 582 +6; 11 Illinois 292-299 – 591 +15; 12 Oklahoma 299-294 – 593 +17; 13 TCU 300-297 – 597 +21; 14 Texas Tech 293-305 – 598 +22; 15 UNCW 301-302 – 603 +27

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

T1 Caterina Don , Georgia 71 68 — 139 -5

T1 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU 67 72 — 139 -5

T1 Latanna Stone, LSU 69 70 — 139 -5

T1 Darae Chung, San Jose State 70 69 — 139 -5

T5 Ellie Szeryk, SMU 72 68 — 140 -4

T5 Isabel Sy, Illinois 70 70 — 140 -4

T5 LoraLie Cowart, Georgia 70 70 — 140 -4

LSU Scores

T1 Ingrid Lindblad 67-72 – 139 -5

T1 Latanna Stone 69-70 – 139 -5

T11 Carla Tejedo 69-73 – 142 -2

T17 Edit Hertzman 74-69 – 143 -1

T17 Aine Donegan 71-72 – 143 -1

T17 Taylor Riley 70-73 – 143 -1