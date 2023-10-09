LSU Gold
Baseball

This Week's Fall Baseball Scrimmage Schedule at "The Box"

Admission and parking are free for all intra-squad scrimmages this fall in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s fall baseball intra-squad scrimmages this week are open to the public in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers will scrimmage at 3:30 p.m. CT Thursday, 3:30 p.m. CT Friday and 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday.

Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Admission and parking are free for all intra-squad scrimmages this fall, as well as for LSU’s home exhibition game versus UL Lafayette at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 12, and the annual Purple-Gold World Series November 17-19.

LSU opens the 2024 season on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

 

Gallery: Baseball Intrasquad Scrimmage

Savannah Bananas to Perform in Alex Box Stadium March 14-16, 2024

Made popular by their in-game entertainment and social media presence, the Bananas have sold out every game since 2016. The games in Baton Rouge mark the team’s first in a college baseball stadium. Tickets may only be purchased through the Savannah Bananas Ticket Lottery; tickets will not be sold by the LSU Athletics ticket office.
LSU No. 3 in Baseball America Magazine Recruiting Poll

The 2023 class, featuring 20 talented newcomers that have joined the program this fall, includes 13 freshmen, six NCAA Division I transfers and one junior college transfer.