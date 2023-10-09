LSU Football vs. Army Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s first game against Army since 1931 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT and will air on the SEC Network, the league office announced on Monday.

LSU and Army will meet on Saturday, October 21 in Tiger Stadium in what will serve as the homecoming game for the Tigers.

LSU and Army have previously played one other time in football, that coming in 1931 when the Black Knights posted a 20-0 win at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. The game against Army in 1931 came one week after LSU played the first night game in Tiger Stadium, dropping a 12-6 decision to Sewanee.

LSU returns to action on Saturday, hosting Auburn at 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The LSU-Army contest will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live starting at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Oct. 21 SEC Football Television Selections

Time (CT), MATCHUP, TV NETWORK

11 a.m. CT – Mississippi State at Arkansas, ESPN

2:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Alabama, CBS

2:30 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Missouri, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Auburn, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT – Army at LSU, SEC Network

