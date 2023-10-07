Anderson and Vasquez Conclude Day Two Of The Golden Eagle Fall Invitational
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Brock Anderson and Alessio Vasquez conclude day two of the Golden Eagle Fall Invitational. They secured a doubles win together and each earned a singles win in Hattiesburg.
Doubles
Brock Anderson and Alessio Vasquez teamed up against a doubles team from Southern Mississippi. Anderson and Vasquez played a quick match against Pasawee Reansuwong and Olimjon, winning 6-1.
Singles
Brock Anderson continued his win streak in singles today. Anderson faced Marc Mail from University of New Orleans. Anderson defeated Mail 6-3, 7-5.
Alessio Vasquez also secured a singles win for the Tigers. Vasquez faced David Tesic of University of New Orleans and won 6-3, 6-3.
Up Next
Anderson and Vasquez will continue into day three of the Golden Eagle Invitational.
Updates will be posted to the LSU Men’s Tennis Socials
Results
Doubles
Brock Anderson/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Pasawee Reansuwon/Olimjon Nabiev (Southern Miss.) 6-1
Singles
Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Marc Mail (UNO) 6-3, 7-5
Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. David Tesic (UNO) 6-3, 6-3
Schedule Of Play
Sunday, Oct 8
Doubles – 10 a.m.
Southern Miss vs. UNO
UL / Tulane / LSU vs. South Alabama / LSU
Singles
First match – Immediately after doubles
UNO vs. UL / Tulane / LSU
Second match – Not before 12:15
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama / LSU