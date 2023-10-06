BATON ROUGE, La. – Visit Baton Rouge and LSU Athletics are welcoming the popular Savannah Bananas to Baton Rouge this spring for a three-night stretch of games in Alex Box Stadium March 14-16, 2024. The games in Baton Rouge mark the team’s first in a college baseball stadium.

The Savannah Bananas are a circus-like baseball team based in Savannah, Ga., and have gained significant notoriety for their unique take on America’s favorite pastime. Made popular by their in-game entertainment and social media presence, the Bananas have sold out every game since 2016.

Tickets may only be purchased through the Savannah Bananas Ticket Lottery; tickets will not be sold by the LSU Athletics ticket office.

Fans are encouraged to join the Ticket Lottery List before it closes on December 1, 2023. Fans can find the Ticket Lottery List at thesavannahbananas.com/tickets/

A random drawing will take place about two months before the event. If selected, fans will have an opportunity to purchase tickets. Kids aged 3 and under get free admission.

“As a baseball destination with a loyal fan base and electric atmosphere, it’s only fitting that the Bananas have selected Baton Rouge to host their first ever game in a college baseball stadium,” said Jill Kidder, President & CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “It’s truly going to be bananas to see all of the excitement and entertainment that follows them wherever they go!”

LSU Athletics and Visit Baton Rouge began working with the Savannah Bananas organization about a year ago to explore the possibility of partnership. In 2023, the Banana Ball World Tour attracted sold out crowds in 33 cities and 20 states.

They have played at Triple-A, Double-A, Single-A and Major League Spring Training ballparks and recently wrapped up the tour with a game at Abner Doubleday Field next to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

With a seating capacity of 10,326, Alex Box Stadium and LSU Baseball have finished first in the nation in total attendance 25 times since 1996.

Named the “Greatest Show in Sports” by ESPN and TikTok’s favorite team, the Savannah Bananas experience completely reimagines the game with choreographed dances, epic scoring celebrations, mascots, musicians and celebrity guests. Their “banana ball” version is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters, stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it’s tied.

All team rosters will be filled with the most entertaining and talented players in the world, including former Major League Baseball stars and celebrity guests. In 2023, former Major League stars Jake Peavy, Hunter Pence, Johnny Damon, Josh Reddick and Barry Zito all joined the team during the tour.

About Visit Baton Rouge

Visit Baton Rouge is the official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for East Baton Rouge Parish. The mission of Visit Baton Rouge is to increase visitation to and awareness of the Baton Rouge Area, therefore enhancing economic impact. For more press releases and Baton Rouge tourism news, visit www.VisitBatonRouge.com/pressreleases. Follow Visit Baton Rouge on social media @visitbatonrouge.

About LSU Athletics

LSU Athletics has produced 51 National Championships, including seven baseball College World Series titles. The Tigers most recently claimed the CWS crown in June 2023 with an 18-4 win over Florida. LSU’s seven baseball National Championships are the second-most in NCAA history. Visit www.LSUsports.net for the latest information on all 21 LSU Athletics teams.