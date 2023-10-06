Gallery: Baseball Intrasquad Scrimmage

Made popular by their in-game entertainment and social media presence, the Bananas have sold out every game since 2016. The games in Baton Rouge mark the team’s first in a college baseball stadium. Tickets may only be purchased through the Savannah Bananas Ticket Lottery; tickets will not be sold by the LSU Athletics ticket office.
The Tigers will scrimmage at 7 p.m. CT Thursday, 5 p.m. CT Friday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday. Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted free of charge through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.