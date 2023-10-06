LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket $109.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

Gallery: Baseball Intrasquad Scrimmage

+0
Gallery: Baseball Intrasquad Scrimmage
Jeremy McMillian | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Steven Milam | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Austen Roellig | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Will Hellmers | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jake Brown | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Nate Yeskie | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Mic Paul | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Dylan Thompson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Derrick Mitchell | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
MJ Seo | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Dallas Dale II | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Nate Ackenhausen | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Michael Braswell III | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu

Related Stories

Savannah Bananas to Perform in Alex Box Stadium March 14-16, 2024

Savannah Bananas to Perform in Alex Box Stadium March 14-16, 2024

Made popular by their in-game entertainment and social media presence, the Bananas have sold out every game since 2016. The games in Baton Rouge mark the team’s first in a college baseball stadium. Tickets may only be purchased through the Savannah Bananas Ticket Lottery; tickets will not be sold by the LSU Athletics ticket office.
LSU No. 3 in Baseball America Magazine Recruiting Poll

LSU No. 3 in Baseball America Magazine Recruiting Poll

The 2023 class, featuring 20 talented newcomers that have joined the program this fall, includes 13 freshmen, six NCAA Division I transfers and one junior college transfer.
This Week's Fall Baseball Scrimmages Schedule at "The Box"

This Week's Fall Baseball Scrimmages Schedule at "The Box"

The Tigers will scrimmage at 7 p.m. CT Thursday, 5 p.m. CT Friday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday. Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted free of charge through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.