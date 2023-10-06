Anderson and Vasquez Conclude Day One Of The Golden Eagle Fall Invitational

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Brock Anderson and Alessio Vasquez concluded the first day of the Golden Eagle Fall Invitational. They secured three wins for the Tigers in Hattiesburg.

Doubles

Anderson and Vasquez teamed up against a sibling duo, Matthew and Mark Armbruster. They secured the first Tiger win of the day defeating Matthew and Mark (University of New Orleans) 7-5.

Singles

Brock Anderson faced Tulane Sophomore William Kesterson today in singles. This was Anderson’s first singles match with the Tigers. In a quick match, Anderson defeated Keterson 6-2, 6-0.

Alessio Vasquez competed in a singles match against Billy Suarez, also from Tulane. In a tough match, Vasquez defeated Suarez 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Up Next

Anderson and Vasquez will continue into day two of the Golden Eagle Invitational.

Updates will be posted on LSU Men’s Tennis socials.

Results

Doubles

Anderson/Vasquez (LSU) def. Armbruster/Armbruster (UNO) 7-5

Singles

Brock Anderson (LSU) def. William Kesterson (Tulane) 6-2,6-0

Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Billy Suarez (Tulane) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

Schedule of Play

Saturday, Oct 7

Doubles – 10 a.m.

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama / LSU

UNO vs. UL / Tulane / LSU

Singles

First match – Immediately after doubles

UNO vs. South Alabama / LSU

Second match – Not before 12:15

Southern Miss vs. UL / Tulane / LSU