Anderson and Vasquez Conclude Day One Of The Golden Eagle Fall Invitational
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Brock Anderson and Alessio Vasquez concluded the first day of the Golden Eagle Fall Invitational. They secured three wins for the Tigers in Hattiesburg.
Doubles
Anderson and Vasquez teamed up against a sibling duo, Matthew and Mark Armbruster. They secured the first Tiger win of the day defeating Matthew and Mark (University of New Orleans) 7-5.
Singles
Brock Anderson faced Tulane Sophomore William Kesterson today in singles. This was Anderson’s first singles match with the Tigers. In a quick match, Anderson defeated Keterson 6-2, 6-0.
Alessio Vasquez competed in a singles match against Billy Suarez, also from Tulane. In a tough match, Vasquez defeated Suarez 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Up Next
Anderson and Vasquez will continue into day two of the Golden Eagle Invitational.
Updates will be posted on LSU Men’s Tennis socials.
Results
Doubles
Anderson/Vasquez (LSU) def. Armbruster/Armbruster (UNO) 7-5
Singles
Brock Anderson (LSU) def. William Kesterson (Tulane) 6-2,6-0
Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Billy Suarez (Tulane) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5
Schedule of Play
Saturday, Oct 7
Doubles – 10 a.m.
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama / LSU
UNO vs. UL / Tulane / LSU
Singles
First match – Immediately after doubles
UNO vs. South Alabama / LSU
Second match – Not before 12:15
Southern Miss vs. UL / Tulane / LSU