LSU Gymnastics Announces 2024 Schedule

BATON ROUGE – The LSU gymnastics program and head coach Jay Clark announce the 2024 season schedule that opens against Ohio State on Friday, January 5 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Clark and the Tigers finished as one of the top teams in the nation last season with their run to the Final Four and will look for their second-straight NCAA Championship appearance as they begin a new chapter in January.

The 2024 LSU Gymnastics schedule features 11 meets in the regular season; six at home and five on the road.



“Our 2024 schedule is very strong and it’s a schedule that’s manageable as it alternates home and away and spaces out nicely for our fans to be able to come to all of our meets,” head coach Jay Clark said. “We open against a Big Ten opponent as we welcome Ohio State to the PMAC. They are a program who have been up-and-coming over the last several years and have done really well.”



Competition for the Tigers kicks off in the PMAC as the squad welcomes the Buckeyes for their season opener on January 5th. The rest of LSU’s home opponents include Kentucky, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama and North Carolina as the program will look to break the attendance record of 13,729 inside the PMAC in 2024.



“Our goal of course is always to sell out the PMAC every time we open the doors, and we’ve been very close to doing that for several years. I think it’s time we take the next step and see our tenants grow even further. It is going to be a great year with a lot of potential for a very special team.”



The Tigers will travel to face Missouri, Georgia and Florida next year. Included in the road schedule for LSU are two quad meets, with the first being an early-season podium meet in Utah for the first-ever ESPN Invitational and the second being just down the road in downtown Baton Rouge for the Podium Challenge featuring LSU, Auburn, George Washington and Texas Woman’s in the Raising Cane’s River Center.



“We get to go downtown for a quad meet late in the season on the podium in the River Center, which is a tremendous advantage for us, and we hope that our fans will treat it like a home meet and come out and support our team,” said Clark.



LSU, Oklahoma, Utah and UCLA will all be featured in the ESPN Invitational on Saturday, January 13 at the Maverik Center in 2024. All four finished the regular season ranked in the top-six in the nation and made an appearance at the NCAA Championships this past season. The invitational between four of the nation’s top gymnastics teams will air on ABC.



The Tigers will return home from Utah for their conference opener against Kentucky on Friday, January 19. The rest of the regular season schedule continues with alternating home-away meets.



LSU will conclude the regular season with a non-conference matchup against North Carolina in Baton Rouge on Friday, March 15.



The 2024 SEC Championships will return to New Orleans on Saturday, March 23. The Smoothie King Center was the site of the 2019 SEC Gymnastics Championships, where an event-record crowd of 10,505 attended the two-session competition.



Host sites for next year’s NCAA Regionals include Michigan, California Berkley, Arkansas and Florida with NCAA Championships being set for April 18-20 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.



Visit lsusports.net for the full 2024 LSU Gymnastics Schedule. All meet times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.



Information on the renewal and purchase of season tickets for next season can be found on lsutix.net.



Follow along with the Tigers on the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.