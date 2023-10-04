Volleyball Downed by No. 13 Arkansas, 3-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU dropped its first home SEC contest this season to No. 13 Arkansas, 3-0 (20-25, 19-25, 20-25) Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU falls to 7-7 and 2-2 in SEC play, while Arkansas extended its winning streak to 12 and moves to 14-2 and 4-0 in the SEC.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led the Tigers with 16 kills and a .308 hitting percentage, adding six digs and one ace to her statistics. Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson followed with 11 kills and four digs. Setter Maddie Waak turned in her fifth double-double this season with 31 assists and 10 digs and chipped in three kills and one block.

Right side Jade Demps also finished with 10 digs and had four kills, a career-high four assists and logged two blocks. Middle blocker Angie Lee led the Tigers with three blocks, and defensive specialist Erin Carmichael led the team with three aces.

Set 1

LSU opened the match with a 5-3 lead thanks to a 4-1 run, but Arkansas scored on 10 of the following 13 rallies to take a 13-8 lead and force a Tiger timeout. The Razorbacks grew their margin to as many as seven points at 16-9. The Tigers pulled within three points behind a 5-1 run to make the count 17-14, and LSU cut the deficit to two points at 22-20. Arkansas scored the final three points to end the set, 25-20.

Set 2

Arkansas took an early 5-1 lead that ballooned to 15-7, highlighted by a 5-0 run. LSU strung together a few points, but the Razorbacks kept their foot on the gas and took the second set 25-19 in a wire-to-wire victory.

Set 3

The Tigers had an early 3-2 lead, but five unanswered points by the Razorbacks gave them control, and they were ahead 13-7 when LSU took its first timeout. The Tigers chipped away at the Razorbacks’ lead, trimming the margin to 22-19 with a late 3-0 run, but the visiting club sealed the match by scoring three of the final four points to win the set, 25-20.

Up Next

LSU hits the road for a match against No. 12 Tennessee at noon p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

