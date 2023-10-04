LSU Tennis Complex Set to Host 2023 ITA Women’s Southern Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – For the second consecutive year, the ITA Southern Regional will run through Baton Rouge as players from 21 different schools in the region open the 2023 ITA Women’s Southern Regional at 9 a.m. CT on Thursday, October 5, and will compete until Tuesday, October 10. Matches will primarily be played at the LSU Tennis Complex all tournament, with the LSU UREC tennis courts also being utilized on Thursday and Friday due to the number of matches being played.

Attendance is free of charge throughout the whole tournament to the LSU Tennis Complex, with fans only needing to comply with LSU’s clear bag policy when entering the complex.

ITA Tournament Page | Tournament Hub Page

ITA Southern Regional – Format

The LSU Tennis Complex will host the ITA Southern Regional for the second straight year and has now hosted three out of the last four southern regionals dating back to 2019 (2021 was at Auburn, 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19). 21 teams in the southern region will have players competing in Baton Rouge. Host school LSU is joined by Alabama, Alabama A&M, Auburn, Jacksonville State, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, McNeese State, North Alabama, New Orleans, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Ole Miss, Samford, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, Tulane, UL-Lafayette, UL Monroe and UAB will be represented in the singles and doubles draws.

Qualifying will begin on Thursday for both singles and doubles and concludes on Friday. Eight singles players and eight doubles duos will qualify into the main draws, which is a round of 64 single-elimination in singles and a round of 32 single-elimination doubles. A consolation draw will be available to players who have been eliminated on Friday and Saturday and will have matchups assigned based on availability of the player and court. Daily schedule is below.

Daily Schedule

Oct. 5: Singles Qualifying (1st and 2nd rounds), Doubles Qualifying

Oct. 6: Singles Qualifying, Main Draw Singles (Round of 64), Doubles Qualifying, Consolation Draws

Oct. 7: Main Draw Singles (Round of 32 and Round of 16), Main Draw Doubles (Round of 32), Consolation Draws

Oct. 8: Main Draw Singles (Quarterfinals), Main Draw Doubles (Round of 16 Quarterfinals)

Oct. 9: Main Draw Singles Semifinals, Main Draw Doubles Semifinals

Oct. 10: Main Draw Singles Final, Main Draw Doubles Final

The most up to date results and draws can be found on the ITA Tournament Page as well as on Tournament Hub Page located on lsusports.net under the women’s tennis tab. Live stats and videos will not be provided until Sunday.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.Facebook.com/lsuwten.